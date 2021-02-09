What To Do If Your Car Is Broken Into

Here’s a scenario: After parking at a shopping plaza, you click your car’s key FOB and go about your business, only to find your car was broken into and your personal belongings were stolen. Car break-ins are a common property crime and accounted for 27% of all larceny theft in the United States in 2019, according to the most recent uniform crime report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

If your car is broken into and your personal items (such as a laptop) are stolen, you might need to tap into different insurance policies to pay for car repair and reimbursement for your belongings. Here’s what to do when your car is broken into.

Check Your Immediate Surroundings

If you discover your car was broken into, your first priority is your safety. If you do not feel safe, leave the area and find a safe place to call for help.

Document the Scene

If the area is safe, you’ll want to document the scene. Take pictures of the damage to your car and the immediate area. Get pictures of all four sides of your car, as well as close up pictures of any visible damage such as broken windows or door damage from forcible entry.

You’ll also want to list any items that were stolen. Thieves are interested in valuables, so check for missing purses, wallets, smartphones and other items.

File a Police Report

While your car break-in might not seem like an emergency, you’ll still want to inform the police. You can call the local police department’s non-emergency number to file a report. An officer might be sent to the scene, or you may have to file a police report at the station.

Don’t skip this step because your insurance company will likely require a police report if you want to file a theft claim. Here are some things to have handy to help speed up the process:

Your driver’s license

Vehicle registration

Your auto insurance ID card

Photos of the damage and list of stolen items

Protect Yourself from Identity Theft

If you find out that your credit or debit cards were stolen, you should immediately call your bank(s) to cancel the old cards and request replacement cards. Here are some more steps to take to help prevent identity theft:

Place a fraud alert. Asking one of the three nationwide credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and Transunion) to make a fraud alert can make it harder for an identity thief to open accounts in your name. Here’s more info from the Federal Trade Commission on placing a free fraud alert.

Consider identity theft insurance. This coverage can help you prevent and recover from identity theft. You can typically buy identity theft insurance from a credit card company, identity theft protection service or credit card company.

File an Insurance Claim

It might seem confusing, but insurance coverage for car break-ins could fall under two different insurance types:

Damage to your car will be covered by the comprehensive insurance portion of your car insurance policy, if you bought it.

Stolen personal items (such as a laptop) are covered by your renters, condo or homeowners insurance.

You’ll have to pay a deductible for each insurance type. For example, if you have a $500 deductible for your comprehensive coverage and repair bills are $1,000, you’ll pay $500 to the repair shop and your car insurance company will pay $500. Similarly, if you have a $500 deductible for home insurance and the replacement cost for a stolen laptop is $1,200, your home insurance company will pay $700 (assuming you have replacement cost coverage).

How Insurance Applies to a Car Break-In Claim

Ways to Reduce Your Chances of Car Break-in

Park in well-lit areas.

Lock your doors and roll up your windows. Don’t leave your car running and unattended. Use your car’s security system or consider an after-market security system if you don’t have one.

Keep valuable items out of sight. Don't leave items like a phone, wallet, laptop, briefcase, shopping bags and money in plain view. Lock these items in your trunk, if possible.

