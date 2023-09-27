What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes On Your Business

There are many reasons a small business may owe back taxes to the IRS, but typically the problem stems from failing to file business tax returns or to pay the correct amount of tax on time. If not managed correctly, back taxes owed by small businesses can lead to levies, liens and other adverse situations.

Here’s what to do if you owe back taxes on your small business.

Sort Out Why Your Business Owes Back Taxes

To resolve your back tax issues, you must understand why your small business owes money to the IRS. Here are two ways to figure out what’s causing your problems with back taxes.

Hire a tax professional

A tax professional can look through your accounts and past tax documents to help you get to the root of the problem. The IRS allows you to engage a third party, such as a certified public accountant or enrolled agent, for this purpose.

You can authorize a tax professional to represent you by submitting Form 2848, “Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative,” to the IRS. Once the form is complete, make sure it includes contact information and signatures for both you and your representative. You can submit the form to the IRS via your online account, or you can choose to fax or mail it to the agency. The fax number and mailing address you should use depend on your state; that information is included in the form’s instructions.

Request your tax account transcripts

If you choose not to hire a tax professional, you can request your tax transcripts to get a clearer view of your past tax filings. To make your request, you can call the IRS at (800) 908-9946. You can also submit Form 4506-T, “Request for Tax Transcript of Tax Return.”

The IRS offers many different types of transcripts. You should request your account transcript to view your original filings and any updates made to your tax account. Also, your record of account transcript, which combines your tax returns and your tax account details into one report, can help you determine why you may owe back taxes.

File Your Business Taxes by the Deadline

Once you understand why you owe back taxes, it’s time to take action.

If you have yet to file the prior year’s tax returns, you should do so immediately. Filing your taxes in a timely manner can help you eliminate or reduce back taxes. The type of business entity you have will determine which tax forms you’re required to file, as well as your tax deadline.

Below is a list of tax forms and due dates for small businesses, by entity type:

Business Type Tax Forms Tax Deadline Sole Proprietorship Schedule C (Form 1040) April 15 Partnership Form 1065, “U.S. Return of Partnership” March 15 S Corporation Form 1120-S, “U.S. Income Tax Return for an S Corporation” March 15 Corporation Form 1120, “U.S. Corporation Income Tax Return” April 15

Pay Your Business’s Estimated Taxes When Due

As a small-business owner, you’ll need to pay estimated tax payments throughout the year, as you earn income. If you don’t pay enough tax each quarter, you may be charged a penalty by the IRS. You may also be charged a penalty if you pay late. Penalties apply even if you are due a refund when you file your business tax return.

Small-business owners—including sole proprietors, partners, and S-corporation shareholders—are generally required to make estimated tax payments if they expect to owe taxes of $1,000 or more when they file their tax return at the end of the year. For corporation tax filers, the threshold for paying estimated taxes is owing $500 or more when their return is filed.

Estimated tax payments are due quarterly as follows:

Payment Period Payment Deadline January 1 – March 31 April 15 April 1 – May 31 June 15 June 1 – August 31 September 15 September 1 – December 31 January 15 (of the following year)

Request for Penalty Tax Relief

If you do owe the IRS back taxes because you paid a tax bill late or failed to file a return, you may qualify for penalty relief. The IRS offers the following types of penalty relief:

First-Time Penalty Abatement

You may qualify for first-time penalty abatement if you have a good history of tax compliance. You’re likely to meet this requirement if you filed your tax returns for the three prior tax years and didn’t request the first-time penalty abatement during those years. You don’t need to provide any supporting documentation.

You can request the abatement by calling the IRS at the toll-free number on the top of your notice or letter. If you don’t want to call, you can send a letter to the IRS or submit Form 843, “Claim for Refund and Request for Abatement.”

Reasonable Cause

You can also request that the IRS remove failure-to-file or failure-to-pay penalties from your account if your delay had a reasonable cause. Here are some examples that may qualify for reasonable-cause penalty relief:

Fire or natural disaster

Death or illness

Inability to retrieve tax records

Reasonable cause is determined on a case-by-case basis, and the circumstances that may qualify for relief depend on the type of penalty you face. Regardless, to obtain a favorable review, you should provide all facts, documentation and any other pertinent information. It is important to note that the reasonable-cause penalty relief doesn’t apply to estimated tax penalties.

You can request reasonable-cause penalty relief by submitting Form 843 to the IRS.

