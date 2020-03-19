What to Do If You Can't Afford Your Bills Due to the Coronavirus Crisis

Millions of Americans are seeing their wages slashed. Here's what to do if that's causing you to fall behind on your financial obligations.

In just a few short weeks, COVID-19 has had a staggering effect on the U.S. economy. Not only have stock values plummeted, but countless small businesses have closed their doors or laid off employees as orders to socially distance have threatened their cash flow.

If your income has taken a major hit -- or, worse yet, gone away completely -- you may be wondering how on earth you're going to cover your upcoming expenses. This especially holds true if your savings account is practically empty.

The first thing you should do in this situation is see if you're eligible to file for unemployment. The criteria for doing so can vary from state to state, and you'll need to file through the state you worked in. Once that's done, you may find relief in the following areas.

1. Utilities

Many utility companies are giving a break to customers who can't pay right now. PG&E (NYSE: PCG) has halted service disconnections for non-paying customers for the time being, Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) has suspended shutoffs for struggling account holders, and PSEG (NYSE: PEG) is putting the brakes on disconnections through at least the end of April. These are just a few examples, so if you're worried about keeping the lights on, reach out to your utility provider and see what options you have for payment leniency.

2. Telecom companies

At a time like this, nobody can afford to be out of the loop. If you're struggling to pay for an internet connection, some providers are willing to help you out. For example, Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is offering free access to Wi-Fi hotspots for everyone in its service area, including non-subscribers, for 60 days. It's also giving customers unlimited data at no extra charge, and it won't disconnect internet service for account holders who can't pay. Meanwhile, AT&T (NYSE: T) is pledging to not disconnect customers who can't pay for internet or phone service, along with waiving late fees. And like Comcast, AT&T is providing free access to public Wi-Fi hotspots. If you can't pay your cable, phone, or internet provider, give that company a call and see if there's a relief program in place -- chances are, there is.

3. Car payments

Many automakers are stepping up to keep Americans on the road even when their incomes take a hit. Hyundai (OTCMKTS: HYMTF) is rolling out a program to provide up to six months of car payments to new buyers who lose their jobs due to COVID-19. And Ford (NYSE: F) is letting existing vehicle owners delay payments, in addition to allowing new car buyers to delay their first payment by 90 days. It's worthwhile to reach out to your auto loan servicer if you can't make your car payments in the coming weeks. You may be eligible to defer payments, or at the very least lower them.

4. Credit card bills

Covering your credit card payments is hard enough when things aren't going haywire nationwide. If your income has been hurt due to COVID-19, you should know that many credit card issuers are stepping up to help. Citigroup (NYSE: C) is waiving fees for customers impacted by the current crisis. And Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) says it will let customers defer payments without facing credit score–related repercussions. It definitely pays to call your credit card issuer to see what remedies are available to you.

Right now, things aren't easy for the millions of Americans whose wages have been impacted by COVID-19. And unfortunately, it could take a while before the situation changes for the better. If you're worried about keeping up with your bills, you should reach out to your providers or issuers, explain your circumstances, and ask for help. During times of crisis, there's often relief to be found.

