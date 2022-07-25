What To Do If Inflation Has Pushed Your Energy Bills To Extremes

Energy prices are increasing faster than they have in four decades.

Per the June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, the energy index—which includes gasoline and household utilities—has risen 41.6% since June 2021. That’s the largest 12-month increase since April 1980.

Energy inflation has forced up everything from utility costs to food prices, and consumers may not see significant decreases before the end of summer. In the meantime, you can take a few steps to save on energy.

Why Are Energy Prices So High?

In the White House’s response to the CPI report, the president attributed record-high energy prices to two major forces: Covid’s impact on the economy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S.’s response to the latter included a ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) echoed Biden’s explanation. “Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is certainly a major factor,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Forbes Advisor.

But they acknowledged there are other factors at play, too.

“Demand for energy commodities increased significantly as economies began opening back up in late 2020 and early 2021,” the EIA spokesperson explained. At the same time, they pointed out, production has been slow to respond due to supply chain issues and tight labor markets.

“The war in Ukraine has indeed made matters worse,” says Akshay Rao, professor of marketing at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. But he agrees it’s not the only cause.

For example, gas prices rise every year during the summer travel season, he explains. “Demand increases and supplies decline, so prices in the summer rise routinely.” At the same time, sanctions on Russia have reduced exports from the country, which is typically among the top global crude suppliers.

Summer-grade gasoline also costs more to produce, and producers are required to switch to summer blends between May 1 and September 15 of each year.

One way the White House has attempted to reduce summer gas prices is by temporarily authorizing the sale of E15 gasoline, which produces higher emissions than other summer blends but costs consumers about 10 cents less per gallon on average.

When Will Energy Prices Drop?

The President vowed to continue fighting inflation in gas prices by releasing oil reserves, pushing for an increase in production and pressing Congress to approve legislative relief in the form of a gas tax holiday and other measures that would provide relief from high prices.

“I will continue to do everything I can to bring down the price of gas,” Biden said in his July 13 statement about inflation.

Biden’s efforts may have already contributed to a nearly 70-cent drop in average gas prices since the price peaked in mid-June, but whether or not consumers will get sustained relief is uncertain.

According to Rao, the increased crude supply doesn’t come anywhere near meeting consumer demand. He estimates gas prices won’t significantly decline until summer winds down.

“We expect U.S. [gas] prices peaked in June of this year and should decrease to $3.62 per gallon by December 2022,” said the EIA spokesperson.

Biden has said less about rising home energy costs in recent months, instead focusing on infrastructure measures such as strengthening building codes to promote energy efficiency and increasing domestic production of heat pumps to cool homes.

Electricity and natural gas prices will likely continue to be forced up by extreme weather, along with many of the same economic and political factors that have affected gas supply and demand. Amongst them are President Biden’s commitment to ship natural gas to Europe, in order to help alleviate the continent’s dependence on Russia.

The EIA predicts that natural gas and electricity prices will remain high through the end of 2022.

Three Ways to Save on Energy

You may be waiting several more months to get a break from high energy prices. If you’re conserving energy at home but still struggle to pay your utility bills, help is available.

1. Sign up for Utility Discounts

Omoiye Kinney, United Way Worldwide’s chief marketing officer, recommends contacting your energy provider first if your bills have reached alarming levels.

“Many utility organizations offer programs to assist households struggling with bill payment,” explains Kinney. “They may be able to extend a payment plan or offer temporary discounts.”

Some utility companies also offer professional energy audits of your home for free, which can offer personalized tips for how to save on energy. Budget billing plans can help too, by allowing you to pay a set rate each month based on your estimated energy cost for the full year.

Several large utility companies, including Southern California Edison, PG&E and FPL offer their own financial assistance programs, but your local utility may have a similar program.

2. Look into Government Aid

Check to see if your household qualifies for utility assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP can include help with home energy bills, weatherization or energy-related home repairs. Program eligibility varies by state and tribe.

Weatherization assistance is also available through state agencies for households at or below 200% of the poverty income guidelines. Priority is given to seniors, individuals with disabilities and families with children.

“There are also several state and federal benefits available to help families with housing, utilities, food, and medical expenses,” says Kinney, who recommends finding other assistance programs by using the benefit finder at benefits.gov, and calling your local United Way helpline by dialing 2-1-1.

3. Leverage Your Tax Incentives

A handful of states have approved stimulus checks or tax credits to give residents relief from inflation. Additional relief has been put forward in Congress, including a proposal for a $100 per month federal energy rebate payment.

Individuals who don’t typically file their state or federal taxes should consider filing immediately, since it’s one of the main requirements to qualify for many tax incentives like direct payments. Some states have extended the 2021 tax filing deadline, so you may still have time.

Several states have also approved or enacted gas tax holidays. During a “holiday,” the state tax on gasoline is suspended for a set period of time, which brings down the cost per gallon. But these holidays don’t provide significant savings to consumers.

Some states’ gas tax holidays have already passed, but several are slated for later this year. In Florida, for instance, the 25.3 cent per-gallon tax on fuel will be suspended for the month of October. In New York, the 16 cent per-gallon tax on gasoline was suspended on June 1 and will restart on Jan. 1, 2023.

