What To Avoid When Hunting For Bargain Stocks in Today's Market

While a market collapse such as we have seen over the last few weeks is both worrying and damaging to every investor, the fact is that it also brings with it some opportunities. Even if you decided a while back that you would ride this one out, most people with an investment portfolio have some cash in their accounts, and where you deploy that cash once stocks begin to recover will be a large factor in how quickly your account recovers.

There is no clear indication that we have found a final bottom yet, but after two consecutive days of record-breaking losses, this is a logical buying point for those adopting the recommended dollar cost averaging approach and buying in small parcels. Before you do that, however, you should think not just about what to buy, but also about what not to buy. In a market of exaggerated responses where FOMO is high, that is in some ways more important to the long-term investor.

It seems like, as the major indices have plummeted, there is a new “hot stock” every few days. The classic example would be something like Alpha Pro Tech (APT), the small company that makes surgical masks whose stock recently jumped from under $5 to over $40 in a week. That kind of move is great for traders with rapid turnaround times but should have no appeal for those with a longer outlook. Even if the boost in demand for masks is sustainable, it is far more likely that a mass supplier such as McKesson (MCK) will ramp up production to meet that demand than that a small firm like Alpha will see a big, long-term benefit.

The same could be said of the jump yesterday this morning in Blue Apron (APRN). I understand the logic, that meal kit delivery has more appeal right now, but if, as looks increasingly likely, the measures taken against coronavirus push the U.S. into a very real recession, will that still be the case in a few months? In that environment, around $70 for 2 four-person meals each week seems like the kind of thing people would cut out in a hurry.

Up until now, the main issues that caused APRN to drop from a high above $62 to around $2 have largely been the massive amount of competition in the business and very low barriers to entry. Coronavirus won’t change that.

Even the spikes in healthcare companies that hold out the promise of a vaccine or treatment for Covid-19 look way too speculative to be of interest for those looking for stocks to buy cheaply and hold. Biotech and pharma companies should be a part of every portfolio given their added importance in the modern world but buying on reports of a Covid-19 therapy makes no sense at all.

First, there are a lot of companies developing something and no way of knowing which will be the most effective treatment or vaccine. It is possible that multiple drugs will become available at the same time, so gauging the impact of any one is tough. Even if only one succeeds though, do you really think that that would translate to massive profits for that company?

Which looks more likely in the current environment: that the company that does develop the therapy charges exorbitant prices and makes billions off of the scare, or they end up giving it away and making nothing? I know which of those I favor.

When society panics, whatever the reason, behaviors change, and trends emerge. Some of those things, like increased online ordering in this case, will have a residual effect, but investing in stocks that reflect the massive short-term boost to business without any logical long-term rationale is a mistake, especially when many solid, solvent companies that will derive a benefit for decades from the behavioral shifts are available a huge discounts.

Investors should ask themselves one question. When this passes, as it surely will, would you rather find yourself owning an APT or APRN as they revert to their mean and adjust to a post-coronavirus world, or an AMZN, AAPL or MSFT as they do the same?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.