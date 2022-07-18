What to Anticipate From UFP Industries' (UFPI) Q2 Earnings

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 21, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 49.3% and 14.3%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues increased 80% and 36%, respectively.



UFP Industries' earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last eight quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has moved down to $2.18 per share in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 16.5% fall from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.61 per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.36 billion, suggesting 12.6% year-over-year growth.

UFP Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

UFP Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

UFP Industries’ top and the bottom line are expected to have been affected by the persistent inflationary pressures. The companies in the industry have been experiencing significant material cost inflation along with escalating land, labor and material costs. Also, the adverse effects of tightening global and domestic supply chains may have been a concern.



This apart, regular swings in the cost of lumber products and housing market slowdown may have put pressure on the margins.



The existing product portfolio, initiatives to improve production efficiency and growth opportunities across the markets served are likely to have somewhat offset these headwinds. Efforts to introduce new products are likely to have been a boon for the company.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UFP Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Currently, it has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 3.21%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.



KBR, Inc. KBR has an Earnings ESP of +1.81% and a Zacks Rank #1.



KBR’s earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, with the average being 12%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 10.3% year over year.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank #3.



AWI’s earnings topped the consensus mark twice but missed the same on the other two occasions, with the average negative surprise being 0.2%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 19% year over year.



Watsco, Inc. WSO has an Earnings ESP of +10.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.



WSO’s earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, with the average being 24.3%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 32.9% year over year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

