What Tim Cook's Trip to China Could Mean for Apple Investors

Key Points

Easing tensions and tariffs would be a critical win for Apple, which does much of its manufacturing in China.

Apple also wants to maintain access to an increasingly competitive Chinese retail market.

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Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook was one of a handful of U.S. executives to participate in the Trump administration's delegation to Beijing this week. It was a potentially high-stakes trip to China, the first by a sitting U.S. president in nearly a decade. For Apple investors, the timing was also significant, as the company is balancing its manufacturing relationships with both countries.

The vast majority of Apple's hardware products are manufactured in China, so improving relations between the two countries is imperative. Tariffs have substantially complicated Apple's supply chain, and any escalation is a constant concern.

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China is also Apple's largest market outside the U.S. With competition rising there, Apple needs to be in the good graces of the Chinese government to avoid market-share losses.

Easing tensions is a win for Apple

An easing of tariffs and a move to friendlier U.S.-China relations is a win for Apple and its investors. A successful trip may mean securing Apple's relationship with Chinese manufacturing partners, reducing costly tariffs, and maintaining or expanding access to the Chinese retail market. In one positive sign, Chinese President Xi Jinping told CEOs, including those from Apple, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), that China will "open wider" for their business.

On May 15, Apple's stock is trading at an all-time high, over $300 per share. The stock is also up over 10% year to date, and the company's market capitalization remains above $4 trillion. Apple, as of this writing, is the third-largest company in the world. Cook needed this China trip to be a success, and thus far, it seems investors should be cautiously optimistic.

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Catie Hogan has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.