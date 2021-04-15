What This Morning's Data and the Market's Reaction Means for Investors

Earlier this week, I suggested that traders and investors should not forget that as earnings hit the wire with increasing frequency, there were also some significant data prints due. We had inflation numbers at the start of the week and weekly jobless claims and consumer spending this morning. In many respects, we could not have asked for more from any of the reports. Earlier in the week, both PPI and CPI showed tame inflation, with the Fed’s favorite metric, core inflation, stubbornly remaining below their 2% target. That allows for continued loose monetary policy, meaning more QE and low interest rates, which many consider to be the main driver of stock gains for many years now.

Then, this morning’s consumer data showed what all that money will be poured into an economy in rapid recovery mode. Retail sales jumped a massive 9.8% last month as consumers went back to bars, restaurants, and physical retail locations in droves, while weekly jobless claims fell to 576,000, the lowest number since the pandemic began last year.

Given all that good news, a lot of people would have been surprised to see the post-numbers reaction in pre-market indicators such as the S&P 500 E-Mini futures contract (ES) below:

As you can see, after an initial pop at 8:30, those gains were quickly given back, and by just after 9 AM futures were lower than before the good news.

So, what gives? How can such encouraging data produce a negative reaction?

This was a classic “buy the rumor, sell the fact” scenario, something that most traders know well, but which is usually a mystery to others who follow markets. It happens because markets are what is known as "forward discounting mechanisms," meaning that they try to predict the future. As the release of the numbers approached, a lot of traders placed bets that the data would be good, as you can see if we widen out that chart for ES to start at yesterday afternoon's close:

When that happens, it is hard for a market to continue on up when the anticipated news comes, no matter how good it turns out to be. A move like that before the numbers can only happen if the majority of traders who get involved in pre-market futures, or at least the majority of the dollars, are taking long positions. So, when the news comes out, there are not that many traders left looking to buy, and a lot of fast money looking to take a profit. A move down is just about inevitable, but it is not a reflection on the data. It is simply a function of market dynamics and trader positioning going into the release.

For most of us, though, the mechanics of the move don’t matter, nor really the direction. What investors need to know is whether or not this "surprising" reaction has any implications for the direction of stocks in the coming weeks, or even months. It isn’t possible to give a definitive answer to a question like that obviously, but the most honest one is "probably not."

It could be that the fact that those short-term technical factors outweighed the good news, even if only for a short time, will serve as a warning that traders are nervous up here and looking for reasons to sell. That, however, should be overshadowed by the fact that these economic reports show that record highs in stocks are fully justified, so it is not a time to be nervous.

Ultimately, that is what will dictate the market’s direction over the next few months. Current valuations only look stretched if analysts’ predictions for future earnings are accurate or too optimistic, but this week’s data suggest that if anything, the opposite of that is true. America is on track to do its thing and emerge from a crisis stronger than ever, led by its most powerful group, the consumer, and for that, we should all be thankful.

