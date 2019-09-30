What The Technical Analysis of Stocks Tells Us To Expect This Week

On Monday mornings, in a habit formed during a couple of decades in dealing rooms around the world, I try and take stock of what happened the week before and over the weekend. The idea is to form a coherent, informed base case for the week ahead.

Are stocks, or whatever you follow and trade, more likely to move up or down? Is there another market that should be watched closely during the week? What are the risks factors to monitor?

Once those questions are answered, you can arrive at an overarching strategy for the week. That strategy is flexible of course, but it definitely helps to have a starting point.

Recently, that has been a frustrating thing to do. You can look at all the economic data, domestic and international, you want. You can study and parse every word uttered by a central banker and you can analyze moves in other markets, but these days, the biggest mover of stocks is not really something measurable: It is politics.

Even before impeachment looked like a real possibility, markets were being driven by the politics of trade. Make no mistake, as much as the trade war is being dressed as an economic thing, by both the President and his critics, it is really all about politics and positioning for 2020. That makes it unpredictable and therefore frustrating to attempt to analyze and predict.

With that looking like being the major driver for a few weeks to come then, where is a poor financial writer, or investor for that matter, to hide? When in doubt, traders turn to technical analysis. Changes in the fundamental picture will always override any technical forces, but for a base case, chart analysis provides a foundation of logic that is much easier to read than political trends.

So, what does the S&P 500 chart tell us this morning?

The key to generalized technical analysis like this is to keep it as simple as possible, so let’s start with the most basic: the one-day, one-year chart for the S&P 500 above, on which the only studies added are the 50-Day (yellow) and 100-Day (blue) simple moving averages (SMAs).

The most obvious thing here is that when both of those were breached over a couple of days on September 4 and 5, they became, as theoretically they should, support levels. The 50-Day MA has been approached and or touched several times since and each time has been followed by a sharp bounce back.

That, then is obviously the level to watch on the downside.

With that 50-Day and the 100-Day as close together as they are, it takes on added importance. If we start to trade below the 50-Day, it will be dragged lower, and therefore closer to the 100-Day. If that level were to break, we would be looking at a possible “death cross” pattern where the shorter average crossed over the longer. That is a well-known sell signal, and as such can be somewhat self-fulfilling. We’re not there yet, but it is something to watch out for.

On the upside, the obvious level to watch is the all-time high of 3027.98, set back in July. The thing is though, each time new highs have been hit recently, a year ago, and in May and July of this year, the breakout has been followed quite quickly by a correction.

That technical picture, of significant downside risk and limited upside, favors a bearish bias overall. That doesn’t mean that the market is definitely going to drop, it just means that all else being equal, short positions have a better risk/reward profile than long. With strong, obvious support and resistance not too far away, the most likely scenario for this week is that we remain within the range bounded by the 50-Day MA and the all-time high.

A breakout will take a catalyst, and the most likely catalyst in either direction, unfortunately, is politics. So, while looking at charts and assessing the technical picture is useful on an “if nothing changes” basis, the respite it gives from the less logical influences on the market probably won’t last long. Still, it is good to get back to sanity, if only for a while.

