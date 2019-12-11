What the Tech?

Tech changes almost overnight. The internal combustion engine could potentially be seeing its' end of days all the while the US fights China for tech supremacy. Dan Laboe, Zacks Associate Stock Strategist and tech editor joins us in studio to talk technology and the changing of times.

Tesla’s announced what may be the ugliest car of the century, will it be a winner is the true question. Aramco, billed as potentially the world’s largest company is set to hit foreign markets, is it even worth a look? Check out the conversation and see what we’re thinking on this week’s episode of Paper Traders. DON’T FORGET! To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our channel and leave a comment or questions!

