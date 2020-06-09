What the Surge in Bankruptcy Stocks Says About the Market Overall

“Misallocation of capital” was a phrase that was heard a lot on the business TV stations during the recovery from the recession. There seemed then to be no shortage of talking, or shouting, heads who could be rolled out in front of the cameras to rant. They would criticize the Fed and sometimes, much less plausibly, the Obama administration, for a loose monetary policy that would result in the dreaded misallocation of capital. For most of that time their fears were unfounded, but ironically many of them have fallen silent now, as we see one of the most egregious examples of misallocation ever.

The thing is, the argument then was sound, even if subsequent events show that many of those making it were more about politics than economics. When a Central Bank embarks on QE, they do encourage misallocation. In order to understand why though, you first must understand what is meant by the phrase.

The theory of capitalism ascribes a lot of power to the profit motive. It is believed that if left to its own devices, the search for profit will guide money to the right places. Businesses with a future will be funded, enabling them to grow, and then as they do, their stock will rise to reflect that success and we will all benefit from their productivity and wealth generation.

Most of the time, that is pretty much what happens, but sometimes distortions occur. During QE, a Central Bank is handing trillions of dollars to banks and financial institutions, knowing that their quest for profit will ensure that that money is invested in search of a return. The hope is that that will spur growth and, once again, we will all benefit.

The problem, though, is that after a while of doing that, there is more cash than opportunity. It seems like every conceivable bit of good news is accounted for in every stock, leaving little to no upside for investors. At that point, the prospect of a good return on a trade becomes far more important than the prospects of the company invested in. Capital is allocated to underperforming businesses, thus rewarding them for their failure.

Over the last few days, we have seen one of the most obvious examples of that ever.

The car rental company, Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ), declared bankruptcy on May 22 and their stock, as you might expect, lost most of the little value it had left at that point, falling to $0.40, a long way from the $20.85 February high. That should be the end of the story, but with so much cash chasing a return, it isn't. Instead, HTZ has done this:

The stock has risen over 1250% from that low, taking it to nearly double its price before declaring bankruptcy.

If that makes no sense to you, you are not alone, but then nor is Hertz.

There are other examples right now too. Whiting Petroleum (WLL) filed for bankruptcy on April 1. That was not an April fool, although the fact that the stock has risen over 820% since then might make you think it was. There are others too. Companies like JC Penney (JCP) and Pier 1 Imports have also seen their bankrupt stock jump in recent days.

The effect has even spilled over to companies that are preparing for but have not yet formally announced insolvency. Chesapeake Energy (CHK), for example, has jumped 433% over the last three trading days!

That is the textbook definition of misallocation of capital, when a company’s officers and shareholders are rewarded for the total failure that corporate bankruptcy represents.

Not all the blame can be laid at the Fed’s door, however. They certainly seeded the problem with ultra-low interest rates and a bundle of cash, but individual traders buying these stocks share the blame. Of course, they won’t see it that way, as they are currently showing big profits, at least on paper. Some of them may get burnt on a collapse, but there won’t be any sympathy when that happens.

What is a problem is that rapid price jumps in basically worthless stock is really a symptom of a much more worrying sickness.

It is the kind of behavior we saw in the run up to 2000 and 2007, where value was irrelevant. If the hunt for profit has led to such irrational behavior, it must mean that all rational value has disappeared. That does not bode well for sustained upside in the near future.

“Misallocation of capital,” it seems, is just a polite way of describing a giant bubble, filled with hot air, that will at the very least deflate, if not actually pop at some point. Such irrationality can continue for a long time, however, which makes all the above more of an observation than a call to action. If the market keeps soaring, it could be that when the reckoning comes, it will still be above its current levels, even after a big correction.

I have been saying recently that there is a rotation into risk underway, and that can continue for a while longer. Still, increases measured in the thousands of percentage points in stock that the issuers have told you is worthless shows a fundamental problem that probably won’t go away in a hurry, and that should be at the back of all investors’ minds in the coming months.

