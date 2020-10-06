What The SPAC Deal To Bring Clover Health Public Is Telling Me

Special Purpose Acquisition Corporations, more commonly known by their acronym, SPACs, are all the rage. They are funds in which shares are issued that offer only the promise to try to find a company to partner with in the future, with a view to taking that company public. For investors, there is, in theory, a limited downside because if a suitable partner is not found, the money raised, less fees and expenses that are usually capped at around ten percent, is returned to shareholders. If a partner is found, but you don’t like the deal, you can redeem your shares and get your original investment, usually ten bucks a share, back.

There have been some notable successes in the past, and I have written enthusiastically about some of the opportunities in the space, but a deal announced yesterday hints at coming problems in SPAC world.

SPACs are nothing new. They have been around for decades. What has changed, though, is how they are viewed by investors. For many years, they were seen as almost a scam and earned the nickname “blank check “companies because investors were effectively handing a blank check to the SPACs founder. Now, though, after successes such as Draft Kings (DKNG), Repay Holdings (RPAY), and Adapt Health (AHCO), they are seen as just a great way for small investors to get in on the ground floor with companies, particularly in the tech space, that are going public.

I am all for the democratization of markets that represents but would offer one warning to small investors: The market seems to be catching up with SPACs.

Yesterday afternoon, for example, Social Capital Hedosophia Holding Corp III, the SPAC headed by tech investor and now “King of the SPAC,” Chamath Palihapitiya, announced that it had found a merger partner, and was going to re-launch as Clover Health. Clover is a health insurer that specializes in Medicare Advantage programs. Lest you think that is a bit of a departure for Palihapitiya, the tech guru, it should be said that they describe themselves as “a healthcare company using technology to improve healthcare outcomes.” I’m not sure exactly what that means, as I’m sure that there is no health company that doesn’t try to do that, but still.

What the company does is not the point. What matters is where it is being valued in this merger and the market this morning is suggesting that that valuation doesn’t represent the kind of bargain for shareholders that conventional wisdom says comes from SPACs.

As you can see, immediately following the announcement yesterday, shares in IPOC did what SPAC investors have come to expect, jumping just under 20%. However, as details of the deal were absorbed and calmer heads that were actually valuing the agreement prevailed, the stock gave back all those gains and more.

So, what is the problem?

Well, according to spacinsider.com, there are 189 SPACs this year. 62 have already filed for their IPO, with another 14 having been announced. That leaves another 113 still searching for a partner. For comparison, last year, in a year when the economy was booming, without a prolonged shutdown, massive unemployment and the overall collapse in the economy that we have seen this year, there were a total of 159 IPOs in the U.S.

That’s right, in an economy that is a mess right now, and has been since March, there have been more SPACs looking to take companies public this year than there were companies that went public last year. That obviously makes no sense.

What happens in that environment is a product of simple supply and demand. The demand for merger partners is outstripping the supply of suitable merger targets, so the price of those targets goes up. Deals that represent great value for the SPACs, and therefore their investors, have to be getting harder to find in this environment.

Of course, what is happening here today doesn’t definitively mean it signals a greater trend for anything other than that deal itself. However, the fact that a tech specialist investor is going into the world of healthcare insurance in a deal that is seriously underwhelming the market does suggest that value in the preferred area of tech is getting harder to find. That is hardly surprising given the number of SPACs in existence, indicating that maybe SPACs are indeed becoming victims of their own success.

