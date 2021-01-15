What The Second Stimulus Bill Means For Your Retirement Accounts

In the waning days of 2020, Congress passed a second Covid-19 relief bill as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was then signed into law on Dec. 27. While the $600 stimulus check is the most touted (and perhaps most controversial) aspect, this bill, like the CARES Act before it, also includes provisions that may affect your retirement account.

Here’s what the second stimulus bill might mean for your retirement savings.

If You Were Laid Off and Were Eligible for Company Retirement Contributions…

To encourage employees to stay long term, many companies have “vesting” schemes for their contributions to employee retirement accounts. This means you must work for an employer for a certain amount of time to get the full amount of your 401(k) match. For example, you may get ownership of an additional 20% of your employer contribution to your 401(k) for each year you stay at a company until you are fully vested after five years. In 2019, almost half of employers placed employees on some sort of vesting schedule, according to Vanguard.

If you leave, whether voluntarily or involuntarily (like through a layoff), you normally are not entitled to any of your retirement funds that aren’t vested yet. However, if a “partial termination” takes place, meaning more than 20% of total participants in an employer’s retirement plan are terminated or laid off in a single year, employers must treat all separated employees as fully vested in their retirement accounts. This means you could unlock thousands of dollars of employer 401(k) contributions early if you were part of a mass layoff.

That is, until the second Covid-19 relief bill passed.

As part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, this IRS rule has been relaxed for tax year 2020. If a company retirement plan can demonstrate that as of March 31, 2021, it has at least 80% of the number of active participants it had on March 13, 2020, it will not be considered to have undergone a partial plan termination.

This means a company wouldn’t have to worry about vesting the employer contributions for any terminated employees.

“For a business owner, this relief option kind of matters and it kind of doesn’t,” says Phillip Washington, wealth manager and host of the “Ask Phillip” financial podcast. “Any match that they put into the plan, they can’t just pull it out, even if there is partial plan termination relief. It can only go toward paying plan costs, anyway.” In other words, this relief won’t necessarily save companies money by letting them reallocate what would have been employee retirement contributions to other, non-retirement-plan business uses.

While it may not mean a big deal for a business’s bottom line, this part of the second Covid relief bill does have starker implications for former employees who are not rehired by companies eligible for partial plan termination relief. “Laid off employees will only get their full vesting if they meet the plan’s vesting requirements since the partial plan termination rule will not be triggered,” says Washington.

If You Experienced a Non-Covid-Related Disaster…

The CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, offered plan participants the opportunity to take a penalty-free early withdrawal or a larger-than-usual 401(k) hardship loan if they experienced economic hardship due to Covid-19. That provision ended as of Dec. 30, 2020 and there are no extensions available for Covid-related economic hardship distributions or loans. However, the Covid pandemic was not the only disaster to befall Americans in 2020. For example, neither wildfire nor hurricane season took a break in 2020, impacting millions in California, the Gulf Coast and other Atlantic-adjacent states during an already-trying year.

That’s why the Consolidated Appropriations Act included provisions for Americans facing economic hardship because of non-Covid disaster in 2020. Those eligible may access money from a tax-advantaged retirement account in one of two ways: as a penalty-free (but not tax-free) withdrawal or as a larger-than-normal account loan.

Keep in mind that while these early withdrawals and loans are permitted, they also potentially deprive you of years (if not a lifetime) of compounded investment growth.

Disaster-Related Early Withdrawals

The second stimulus bill offers retirement account holders the ability to take a penalty-free early withdrawal of up to $100,000 from their IRA, 401(k), 403(b), money purchase pension or government 457(b) accounts in 2021 because of a non-Covid-related disaster. “The language doesn’t exclude Covid-affected areas—it just can’t be a Covid-only disaster area, nor does Covid have to be involved at all,” says Washington.

Retirement account holders can take a penalty-free distribution of up to $100,000 if their principal residence is in an area where a disaster has been declared by the president and they have experienced financial hardship as a direct result of the disaster.

The bill further clarifies that the disaster must be declared sometime between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 25, 2021; the incident during which the disaster occurred must have begun no earlier than Dec. 28, 2019 and no later than Dec. 27, 2020. For instance, Californians affected by last year’s wildfires are eligible.

This means that if, in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, you were in the path of a disaster between Dec. 28, 2019 and Dec. 27, 2020, then you may be eligible for a penalty-free early withdrawal, provided the federal government declares the incident a national disaster on or before February 25, 2021. (In other words, you probably already know if you will be eligible for such a disaster-related distribution.) Be aware that while these early withdrawals may be penalty free, you’ll still owe taxes on any money you withdraw that hasn’t been taxed before, like investment earnings or contributions to a traditional 401(k) or IRA.

Eligible retirement account holders have until June 25, 2021, to take a qualified disaster-related distribution. Unless you choose otherwise, your disaster-related early withdrawal will be included in your gross income over a three-year period. For instance, if you take a $30,000 disaster-related withdrawal in the spring of 2021, you can expect to increase your gross income (and the associated taxes you may owe on it) by $10,000 in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

You also have the option of redepositing the money within three years of the date of the qualified disaster-related distribution, rather than the usual 60-day allowance for redepositing early withdrawals.

Washington cautions plan participants about taking such an early distribution. “In general, my rule is you should put money in your retirement accounts and never take it out until retirement. But I also have a practical hat I wear. If you need to pay your mortgage and feed your family, then you [have] got to do what you got to do,” he says.

Disaster-Related Plan Loans

If you experienced a declared disaster in 2020, you may also choose to take a loan from your employer-sponsored tax-deferred retirement account, such as a 401(k), 403(b) or 457 account, provided you are still employed with the workplace where you hold the account. If so, you may borrow up to 100% of the vested balance or $100,000, whichever is less. This is double the normal hardship loan limit—the lesser of 50% of the vested balance or $50,000.

As with the disaster-related early withdrawal, those considering a hardship loan must have a primary residence in an area where a national disaster was declared between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2021.The incident must have begun no earlier than Dec. 28, 2019 and no later than Dec. 27, 2020. You must also have experienced an economic loss because of the disaster to be eligible.

If you meet these qualifications, you have until June 25, 2021 to borrow from your account. In addition, your due date for starting to repay your loan will be delayed under this provision. Under normal circumstances, you must begin repayment immediately after taking the loan. With a disaster-related loan, you may delay your first repayment for up to a year if you took the loan any time between the first day of the qualified disaster period to 180 days after the first day.

Even if you are taking your loan well after the 180-day period that allows you to delay repayment by one year, you may still delay your loan repayment until June 25, 2021.

That said, taking a 401(k) loan may be costly. Not only do you lose out on any market growth that occurs before you repay your account, but you have a shortened timeline to repay the loan if your employment is terminated with the employer that sponsors the plan. Otherwise, the loan will be considered an early withdrawal and you will owe a 10% penalty as well as taxes on the unpaid amount that hasn’t been taxed before. If you do lose your job before paying back your 401(k) loan, you have until the date your federal tax return is due for the year, plus extensions, to pay back the loan before it is treated as an early withdrawal.

If You Took a Hardship Withdrawal in 2020 That You Are No Longer Able to Use…

If you made an early hardship withdrawal in 2020 to fund the construction of a primary residence but you were unable to do so because you lived in a qualified disaster area, you can recontribute that money to your retirement account and avoid taxes on the withdrawal.

To be eligible for this specific provision of the second Covid relief bill, you must have taken the withdrawal no more than 180 days before the disaster occurred or 30 days after. You have until June 25, 2021 to redeposit this money. Note: If you took this hardship withdrawal as part of an earlier CARES Act benefit, you still have three years to repay it into your retirement account. You may have to pay taxes each year until your full balance is back in your account, but once it is, you can apply for reimbursement by filing an amended income tax return for the applicable years.

The Bottom Line

2020 was a difficult year for many Americans—and not just because of Covid-19. The Consolidated Appropriations Act includes a number of provisions that aim to offer relief to both businesses and individuals who have suffered economic losses because of the numerous difficulties of the previous year.

Understanding the options and approaching deadlines laid out by the second stimulus bill can help you decide the best course for your retirement accounts. Partnering with a financial advisor or tax professional can help you feel confident about your choice.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.