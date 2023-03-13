What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State

Do the wealthy get away with not paying their fair share of taxes? Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have both proposed a wealth tax on the ultra-rich. Even multi-billionaire Warren Buffett has said that wealthy Americans such as himself should be taxed at a higher rate.

Currently, the top federal income tax rate is 37%. It applies to incomes of $539,000 and higher for single taxpayers and $647,850 and higher for couples filing jointly. But the top marginal tax rate has been much higher throughout U.S. history. It peaked at 94% in 1944 and 1945, according to the Tax Policy Center. The lowest it has been in recent history was 28% in the late 1980s under former President Ronald Reagan.

So, the wealthy have been taxed more in the past, but they've also been taxed less than they are now. Whether the rich pay their fair share of taxes is still up for debate, but they do pay a disproportionate share of taxes in the U.S.

The top 1% of taxpayers -- those who earn $561,351 or more -- paid 42.3% of the total tax revenue collected in 2020, according to the latest figures from the IRS. In fact, the top 1-percent of taxpayers paid more income taxes than the bottom 90-percent all together. Additionally, the top 1-percent of taxpayers paid $723 billion in income taxes and the bottom 90-percent paid $450 billion.

Alabama

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $404,560

: $404,560 Average income of the 1%: $1,107,769

$1,107,769 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $263,845

$263,845 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.82%

Alaska

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $466,905

: $466,905 Average income of the 1%: $999,772

$999,772 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $253,754

$253,754 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.38%

Arizona

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $485,146

: $485,146 Average income of the 1%: $1,464,848

$1,464,848 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $369,426

$369,426 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.22%

Arkansas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $387,666

: $387,666 Average income of the 1%: $1,483,925

$1,483,925 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $313,266

$313,266 Average tax rate of the 1%: 21.11%

California

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $726,188

: $726,188 Average income of the 1%: $2,430,790

$2,430,790 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $655,180

$655,180 Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.95%

Colorado

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $609,919

: $609,919 Average income of the 1%: $1,799,148

$1,799,148 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $465,284

$465,284 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.86%

Connecticut

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $819,630

: $819,630 Average income of the 1%: $2,994,197

$2,994,197 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $850,486

$850,486 Average tax rate of the 1%: 28.40%

Delaware

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $455,813

: $455,813 Average income of the 1%: $1,130,051

$1,130,051 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $286,738

$286,738 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.37%

Florida

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $597,787

: $597,787 Average income of the 1%: $2,610,168

$2,610,168 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $673,926

$673,926 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.82%

Georgia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $503,524

: $503,524 Average income of the 1%: $1,441,112

$1,441,112 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $361,180

$361,180 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.06%

Hawaii

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $425,996

: $425,996 Average income of the 1%: $1,220,687

$1,220,687 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $294,372

$294,372 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.12%

Idaho

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $481,713

: $481,713 Average income of the 1%: $1,554,757

$1,554,757 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $360,217

$360,217 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.17%

Illinois

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $568,390

: $568,390 Average income of the 1%: $1,777,275

$1,777,275 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $468,366

$468,366 Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.35%

Indiana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $407,436

: $407,436 Average income of the 1%: $1,067,785

$1,067,785 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $262,169

$262,169 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.55%

Iowa

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $416,295

: $416,295 Average income of the 1%: $1,082,341

$1,082,341 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $260,789

$260,789 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.09%

Kansas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $477,303

: $477,303 Average income of the 1%: $1,433,811

$1,433,811 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $358,847

$358,847 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.03%

Kentucky

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $383,016

: $383,016 Average income of the 1%: $946,997

$946,997 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $228,605

$228,605 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.14%

Louisiana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $394,176

: $394,176 Average income of the 1%: $1,000,664

$1,000,664 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $248,166

$248,166 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.80%

Maine

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $432,311

: $432,311 Average income of the 1%: $1,065,770

$1,065,770 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $256,178

$256,178 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.04%

Maryland

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $544,756

: $544,756 Average income of the 1%: $1,556,220

$1,556,220 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $403,660

$403,660 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.94%

Massachusetts

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $777,052

: $777,052 Average income of the 1%: $2,616,125

$2,616,125 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $710,286

$710,286 Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.15%

Michigan

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $434,088

: $434,088 Average income of the 1%: $1,272,669

$1,272,669 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $318,257

$318,257 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.01%

Minnesota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $538,836

: $538,836 Average income of the 1%: $1,488,497

$1,488,497 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $380,066

$380,066 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.53%

Mississippi

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $328,504

: $328,504 Average income of the 1%: $805,583

$805,583 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $185,595

$185,595 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.04%

Missouri

Minimum income to be considered 1% :$430,609

:$430,609 Average income of the 1%: $1,303,645

$1,303,645 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $324,992

$324,992 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.93%

Montana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $481,383

: $481,383 Average income of the 1%: $1,383,928

$1,383,928 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $338,480

$338,480 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.46%

Nebraska

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $460,735

: $460,735 Average income of the 1%: $1,385,275

$1,385,275 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $333,805

$333,805 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.10%

Nevada

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $519,311

: $519,311 Average income of the 1%: $2,275,520

$2,275,520 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $573,199

$573,199 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.19%

New Hampshire

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $566,865

: $566,865 Average income of the 1%: $1,720,454

$1,720,454 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $451,691

$451,691 Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.25%

New Jersey

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $703,033

: $703,033 Average income of the 1%: $1,906,729

$1,906,729 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $534,143

$534,143 Average tax rate of the 1%: 28.01%

New Mexico

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $353,858

: $353,858 Average income of the 1%: $936,508

$936,508 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $218,671

$218,671 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.35%

New York

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $668,039

: $668,039 Average income of the 1%: $2,636,907

$2,636,907 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $745,923

$745,923 Average tax rate of the 1%: 28.29%

North Carolina

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $481,474

: $481,474 Average income of the 1%: $1,266,561

$1,266,561 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $320,556

$320,556 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.31%

North Dakota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $503,661

: $503,661 Average income of the 1%: $1,267,020

$1,267,020 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $313,776

$313,776 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.76%

Ohio

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $430,288

: $430,288 Average income of the 1%: $1,167,012

$1,167,012 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $292,791

$292,791 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.09%

Oklahoma

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $395,813

: $395,813 Average income of the 1%: $1,027,631

$1,027,631 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $243,326

$243,326 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.68%

Oregon

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $491,840

: $491,840 Average income of the 1%: $1,290,794

$1,290,794 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $318,327

$318,327 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.66%

Pennsylvania

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $506,367

: $506,367 Average income of the 1%: $1,474,264

$1,474,264 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $367,767

$367,767 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.95%

Rhode Island

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $471,814

: $471,814 Average income of the 1%: $1,289,506

$1,289,506 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $325,743

$325,743 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.26%

South Carolina

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $437,319

: $437,319 Average income of the 1%: $1,198,225

$1,198,225 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $292,382

$292,382 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.40%

South Dakota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $507,804

: $507,804 Average income of the 1%: $1,796,244

$1,796,244 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $412,893

$412,893 Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.99%

Tennessee

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $471,640

: $471,640 Average income of the 1%: $1,437,792

$1,437,792 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $361,203

$361,203 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.12%

Texas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $543,479

: $543,479 Average income of the 1%: $1,756,269

$1,756,269 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $453,694

$453,694 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.83%

Utah

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $542,357

: $542,357 Average income of the 1%: $1,916,721

$1,916,721 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $455,616

$455,616 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.77%

Vermont

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $445,587

: $445,587 Average income of the 1%: $1,082,248

$1,082,248 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $255,752

$255,752 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.63%

Virginia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $553,800

: $553,800 Average income of the 1%: $1,548,397

$1,548,397 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $404,290

$404,290 Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.11%

Washington

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $692,287

: $692,287 Average income of the 1%: $2,121,289

$2,121,289 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $551,288

$551,288 Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.99%

West Virginia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $316,172

: $316,172 Average income of the 1%: $678,094

$678,094 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $157,734

$157,734 Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.26%

Wisconsin

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $444,969

: $444,969 Average income of the 1%: $1,275,200

$1,275,200 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $317,559

$317,559 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.90%

Wyoming

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $564,354

: $564,354 Average income of the 1%: $3,338,851

$3,338,851 Average income tax paid by the 1%: $827,796

$827,796 Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.79%

Jordan Rosenfeld, Jami Farkas and Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to discover what the richest 1% pay in taxes in your state, GOBankingRates looked at the US Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Statistics of Income (SOI) division's "Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) Percentile Data by State" data set or tax returns filed for 2020 (the latest data available). With this data GOBankingRates was able to find the following factors for each state: (1) minimum income needed to be considered 1% in your state; (2) average income of the 1%; (3) average income tax paid by the 1%; (4) average tax rate of the 1%. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 6, 2023.

