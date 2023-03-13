Personal Finance

What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State

March 13, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Do the wealthy get away with not paying their fair share of taxes? Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have both proposed a wealth tax on the ultra-rich. Even multi-billionaire Warren Buffett has said that wealthy Americans such as himself should be taxed at a higher rate.

Currently, the top federal income tax rate is 37%. It applies to incomes of $539,000 and higher for single taxpayers and $647,850 and higher for couples filing jointly. But the top marginal tax rate has been much higher throughout U.S. history. It peaked at 94% in 1944 and 1945, according to the Tax Policy Center. The lowest it has been in recent history was 28% in the late 1980s under former President Ronald Reagan.

So, the wealthy have been taxed more in the past, but they've also been taxed less than they are now. Whether the rich pay their fair share of taxes is still up for debate, but they do pay a disproportionate share of taxes in the U.S.

The top 1% of taxpayers -- those who earn $561,351 or more -- paid 42.3% of the total tax revenue collected in 2020, according to the latest figures from the IRS. In fact, the top 1-percent of taxpayers paid more income taxes than the bottom 90-percent all together. Additionally, the top 1-percent of taxpayers paid $723 billion in income taxes and the bottom 90-percent paid $450 billion.

Keep reading to find out how the wealthy fare in your home state.

This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

Alabama

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $404,560
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,107,769
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $263,845
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.82%
Alaska

Alaska

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $466,905
  • Average income of the 1%: $999,772
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $253,754
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.38%

Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

Arizona

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $485,146
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,464,848
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $369,426
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.22%

Arkansas

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $387,666
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,483,925
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $313,266
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 21.11%
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JAN 23rd, 2018: The Broad Museum showcased an installation by Carlos Cruz-Diez between September 2017 and January 2018 in Downtown LA.

California

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $726,188
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,430,790
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $655,180
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.95%
Denver, USA - People walking on a pedestrianized street in Denver's LoHi district, located near to the city centre.

Colorado

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $609,919
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,799,148
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $465,284
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.86%
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $819,630
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,994,197
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $850,486
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 28.40%
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $455,813
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,130,051
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $286,738
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.37%
ST.

Florida

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $597,787
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,610,168
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $673,926
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.82%
Atlanta, Georgia, USA – July 26, 2015: Sunset panoramic aerial view of Atlanta skyline, with the Westin Peachtree Plaza skyscraper at its center, with a mobile sculpture of the SkyLounge rooftop terra - Image.

Georgia

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $503,524
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,441,112
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $361,180
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.06%
Honolulu, Hawaii. Waikiki Beach in Honolulu

Hawaii

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $425,996
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,220,687
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $294,372
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.12%
Idaho, STATES

Idaho

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $481,713
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,554,757
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $360,217
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.17%
The Bean Chicago Illinois

Illinois

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $568,390
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,777,275
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $468,366
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.35%
Indianapolis Indiana

Indiana

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $407,436
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,067,785
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $262,169
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.55%
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Iowa

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $416,295
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,082,341
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $260,789
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.09%
Lighting of the flames at the Keeper of the Plains steel sculpture on the Arkansas River.

Kansas

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $477,303
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,433,811
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $358,847
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.03%
Louisville Kentucky

Kentucky

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $383,016
  • Average income of the 1%: $946,997
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $228,605
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.14%
New Orleans, Louisiana at Jackson Square.

Louisiana

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $394,176
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,000,664
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $248,166
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.80%
Maine

Maine

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $432,311
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,065,770
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $256,178
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.04%
View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

Maryland

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $544,756
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,556,220
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $403,660
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.94%
Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA skyline at twilight.

Massachusetts

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $777,052
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,616,125  
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $710,286
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.15%
Detroit Michigan skyline

Michigan

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $434,088
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,272,669
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $318,257
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.01%
St Paul downtown skyline at sunset during christmas.

Minnesota

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $538,836
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,488,497
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $380,066
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.53%
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

Mississippi

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $328,504
  • Average income of the 1%: $805,583
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $185,595
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.04%
St. Louis downtown skyline at twilight

Missouri

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%:$430,609
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,303,645
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $324,992
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.93%
Bigfork,Montana,USA- August 18,2019: Waterfront Group of condos with small docks,boats, lamp posts and bags.

Montana

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $481,383
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,383,928
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $338,480
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.46%
Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

Nebraska

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $460,735
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,385,275
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $333,805
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.10%
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

Nevada

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $519,311
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,275,520
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $573,199
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.19%
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $566,865
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,720,454
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $451,691
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.25%
Exchange Place, Jersey City, New Jersey skyline

New Jersey

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $703,033
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,906,729
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $534,143
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 28.01%
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $353,858
  • Average income of the 1%: $936,508
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $218,671
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.35%
New York City, NY, USA - March 19, 2019: The Vessel, also known as the Hudson Yards Staircase (designed by architect Thomas Heatherwick) at dusk.

New York

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $668,039
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,636,907
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $745,923
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 28.29%

North Carolina

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $481,474
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,266,561
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $320,556
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.31%
Fargo, ND, USA - July 24, 2015: The old railway water tower advertising the Great Northern Bicycle Co in front the Fargo-Moorhead complex in downtown Fargo N.

North Dakota

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $503,661
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,267,020
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $313,776
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.76%
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Ohio

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $430,288
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,167,012
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $292,791
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.09%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

Oklahoma

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $395,813
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,027,631
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $243,326
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.68%
Evening sets upon the Willamette River in beautiful downtown Portland, Oregon.

Oregon

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $491,840
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,290,794
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $318,327
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.66%
Pedestrians relax on John F.

Pennsylvania

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $506,367
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,474,264
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $367,767
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.95%
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $471,814
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,289,506
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $325,743
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.26%
Greenville, South Carolina at dusk

South Carolina

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $437,319
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,198,225
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $292,382
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.40%
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $507,804
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,796,244
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $412,893
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.99%
Nashville, Tennessee, USA skyline and riverboat on the Cumberland River at night.

Tennessee

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $471,640
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,437,792
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $361,203
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.12%
May 1, 2015 Dallas, TX USA: People are relaxing and picnicking in free music in the park event in Klyde Warren Park, uptown Dallas, TX.

Texas

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $543,479
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,756,269
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $453,694
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.83%
People walk at City Creek Center shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on a sunny day.

Utah

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $542,357
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,916,721
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $455,616
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.77%
Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

Vermont

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $445,587
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,082,248
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $255,752
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.63%
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

Virginia

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $553,800
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,548,397
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $404,290
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.11%
downtown Seattle, Pier 66.

Washington

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $692,287
  • Average income of the 1%: $2,121,289
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $551,288
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.99%
West Virginia Charleston

West Virginia

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $316,172
  • Average income of the 1%: $678,094
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $157,734
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.26%
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Wisconsin

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $444,969
  • Average income of the 1%: $1,275,200
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $317,559
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.90%
Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

Wyoming

  • Minimum income to be considered 1%: $564,354
  • Average income of the 1%: $3,338,851 
  • Average income tax paid by the 1%: $827,796
  • Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.79%

Jordan Rosenfeld, Jami Farkas and Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article. 

Methodology: In order to discover what the richest 1% pay in taxes in your state, GOBankingRates looked at the US Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Statistics of Income (SOI) division's "Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) Percentile Data by State" data set or tax returns filed for 2020 (the latest data available). With this data GOBankingRates was able to find the following factors for each state: (1) minimum income needed to be considered 1% in your state; (2) average income of the 1%; (3) average income tax paid by the 1%; (4) average tax rate of the 1%. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 6, 2023.

