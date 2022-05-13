What the Price of Copper Can Tell Us About the Stock Market

Among traders, the price of copper is often considered predictive of other growth-sensitive markets. Indeed, its diagnostic and predictive properties are such that it is often termed "Doctor Copper." The metal is used in many industrial and construction applications, so fluctuations in its price as demand fluctuates can be early indicators of economic strength or weakness. However, we should never forget that there is a supply side to that pricing equation too, and we have all been reminded of that in no uncertain terms over the last couple of years.

That makes interpreting moves in copper a bit more nuanced these days than at most times in the recent past. But it is still a worthwhile exercise. In fact, one could argue that given the importance of inflation right now and the fundamental place of copper in input costs for a wide range of businesses, it is more worthwhile now than ever. If nothing else, analyzing the copper market is worth doing because when you do, it sends a much-needed ray of hope as the stock market tumbles.

That ray of hope comes from the pullback from the March highs.

Since the pandemic lows of early 2020, copper has bounced back strongly to well above 2019 highs. In part that is because of a recovery in demand, but the overshoot indicates that it is largely because of supply restrictions. Demand has bounced back strongly, but the economy is not 50% larger than it was in 2019, and demand for copper presumably isn’t either. For the price to have gone from its pre-pandemic high around $2.80 to its current $4.20, there has to be some kind of supply problem. Of course, that isn’t news to anyone, nor is it restricted to copper. We have heard ad nauseam about supply chain problems for months now in relation to almost everything we do and buy. The pullback in copper suggests that these issues may be easing.

So far, other commodities haven’t pulled back to the same extent. Most grains are at or close to their highs; oil is also lower than its peak in March but has stabilized at elevated levels; and others like cotton and natural gas appear to still be rising. However, if we accept the diagnostic and predictive roles of Doctor Copper, the metal’s pullback should mark the beginning of a retracement for commodity prices in general, and thus a reduction in inflationary pressure. Obviously, that matters because the current market drop has been caused by worries about inflation, and about how much damage the response by the Fed and other central banks to that inflation will do to economic growth.

Fed Chair Jay Powell spoke on that subject yesterday, saying that he couldn’t guarantee a “soft landing” for the economy, and that maybe they should have started to raise rates earlier. Basically, that is an admission of guilt, but if the pullback in copper is maintained and is indeed predictive, Powell’s blushes may be somewhat spared, and his blunder may not look so bad by the end of this year. He will be derided for changing course at the worst possible time of course, and getting it wrong in both directions, but if price pressures start to ease, at least he can move to more gradual rate increases and do a bit less damage.

When we check in with Doctor Copper, there is a hint of good news. It is early days yet and the drop could be just normal volatility based on technical factors. However, copper has dropped 15% over the last month and is a strong downward trend. That suggests that the move is more likely to be one based on supply and demand fundamentals and, if that turns out to be the case, other commodities will probably follow suit. That is a lot of ifs, ands, and buts -- that being said, the results of the checkup with the doctor are encouraging.

