What the President's Positive Covid Test Means for the Stock Market

In an early morning tweet, President Trump announced that both he and Melania, the First Lady, tested positive for Covid-19. Given the President’s age and other co-morbidities, that has raised some very real fears for his safety. In normal times one would expect sympathy and concern to be the only response we would hear on an announcement like that. Donald Trump may divide the nation politically, but he is still a person and Americans are usually very sympathetic to the plight of others.

Of course, these are not normal times.

It is still early, but I have little doubt that while a lot of sympathy will be heard, there will be some who take the cynical “serves you right” approach. Those who have said all along that that Covid-19 was some kind of Democratic hoax will probably be saying they believe that this is all part of a deep state conspiracy to take over the government.

My job here, though, is not to be mean and vindictive, nor to embrace crazy conspiracy theories. It is simply look at what this news means for the market.

The initial response in the futures market was pretty predictable. As the news broke last night, S&P 500 futures took a dive:

As I said, that was somewhat obvious and predictable, but the questions for investors are: Was this dip logical, and can it be expected to continue, at least until we know the outcome of the President’s infection?

On the question of logic, I have said many times here that the evidence suggests that which party controls the White House has a lot less impact on the economy than any presidential candidate would have you believe. There have been good and bad times under both Republicans and Democrats, but partisan bias doesn’t allow some people to see and understand that. Those that say they like Donald Trump because the market has gained so much during his Presidency must logically have loved Barack Obama, who saw the S&P 500 soar over 180% from his inauguration to Trump’s election. They must also loved Bill Clinton, with his 210% surge in the S&P. The opposite is also true. If you see that as a reason to like Obama or Clintion, then the 4-year, 43% gains under Trump must earn your respect too, right?

Of course, you won’t hear that from the partisans in either case. Both surges are the result of a sustained recovery from a deep recession but, to paraphrase Tina Turner, what’s logic got to do with it?

From a purely party perspective, the reality is that the stock market has performed much better under Democratic Presidents than Republicans in the post-war period, as this detailed article on Forbes.com shows. However, that market outperformance under Democrats is in some part due to the fact that no matter how strong this evidence of outperformance is, the market still sells off when a Democrat is leading the polls or has been elected. Ironically, that gives them a lower starting point in the market than economic conditions would suggest, exaggerating the percentage gains during Democratic administrations.

The article also demonstrates that while the number of booms has been about the same under either party since the war, with Republicans holding a slight 7 to 5 lead in that category, recessions have been much more common under Republicans. They have presided over 10 as opposed to Democrats’ 2

Still, perception is more important than reality in any market, at least in the short-term, and despite all evidence to the contrary, the perception when it comes to the stock market is "Republican good, Democrat bad." So when an incumbent Republican candidate gets sick with such a potentially serious disease this close to an election, a market drop is predictable, if not necessarily warranted.

In this case, even more than it might have been at any other time, it is also likely to continue, especially if the President’s illness worsens. If that happens, it will be seen as a giant metaphor for what is going on in the country as a whole. Attempts to ignore the virus have led to a resurgence in infections, and the symbolism of the one who has been doing the loudest urging to ignore it falling ill is hard to miss.

For investors, what matters most here is that you put your own political views aside, whatever they may be. The President’s illness will hopefully be short-lived and not severe, but even so, it will take him off the campaign trail for at least two weeks and will lead to further questioning of his decision-making when it comes to Covid-19. Given the market’s inherent Republican bias, that disadvantage will probably lead to further losses unless the medical news from the White House is very good.

In the longer-term, however, whether or not this has an effect on the election, and even who eventually wins, are as good as irrelevant to the market. The U.S. economy, which has always shown that it can thrive whichever party is in power, will be fine. So, while I wouldn’t be in a hurry to buy just yet, at some point, any drop will be an opportunity for long-term investors to pick up some cheap stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.