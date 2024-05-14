What the Options Market Tells Us About Trupanion

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trupanion.

Looking at options history for Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $155,850 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,541,200.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $45.0 for Trupanion over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trupanion options trades today is 1038.56 with a total volume of 17,461.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trupanion's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Trupanion 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TRUP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $4.4 $3.8 $4.0 $32.50 $200.0K 82 543 TRUP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.0 $6.3 $7.0 $40.00 $140.0K 0 33 TRUP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.6 $5.3 $5.3 $30.00 $106.0K 2.4K 1.2K TRUP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $6.6 $6.4 $6.4 $30.00 $96.0K 2.4K 153 TRUP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.5 $0.9 $1.6 $22.50 $87.1K 270 543

About Trupanion

Trupanion Inc is a specialty insurance products provider in the United States. Its core business is the sale of insurance products tailor-made for pets, especially cats and dogs. It operates in two business segments: The subscription business segment generates revenue primarily from subscription fees related to the Company's direct-to-consumer products and Other business segment is comprised of revenue from other product offerings that generally have a business-to-business relationship and a different margin profile than subscription business segment, including revenue from writing policies on behalf of third parties and revenue from other products and software solutions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trupanion, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Trupanion's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,878,418, the price of TRUP is up 1.4% at $31.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days. Expert Opinions on Trupanion

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Trupanion with a target price of $34. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Trupanion, targeting a price of $22.

