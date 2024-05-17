What the Options Market Tells Us About Trump Media & Technology

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DJT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Trump Media & Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $813,111, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $766,439.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $70.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trump Media & Technology options trades today is 974.83 with a total volume of 5,183.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trump Media & Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $33.05 $28.95 $30.99 $20.00 $185.9K 0 60 DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $12.65 $12.2 $12.2 $50.00 $158.5K 5.3K 146 DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.8 $4.0 $4.8 $50.00 $144.0K 205 506 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $24.0 $23.1 $23.77 $45.00 $130.7K 2.3K 56 DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $7.15 $5.1 $7.2 $44.00 $81.3K 139 114

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trump Media & Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Trump Media & Technology Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,198,020, with DJT's price down by -5.69%, positioned at $49.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

