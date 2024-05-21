What the Options Market Tells Us About Snap

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Snap (NYSE:SNAP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Snap.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $301,781, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $199,185.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $6.5 to $19.0 for Snap over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale trades within a strike price range from $6.5 to $19.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $19.00 $99.6K 455 548 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $19.00 $77.7K 386 223 SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.36 $2.35 $2.36 $17.00 $52.6K 6.8K 2 SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $0.24 $0.22 $0.22 $16.50 $42.3K 26.7K 6.5K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.95 $3.85 $3.85 $19.00 $38.8K 310 102

About Snap

Snap owns one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, claiming more than 400 million daily active users as of the end of 2023. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising. While only about one quarter of users are in North America, the region accounts for about 65% of sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Snap, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Snap's Current Market Status With a volume of 7,964,490, the price of SNAP is down -1.7% at $16.15. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snap, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.