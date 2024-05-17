What the Options Market Tells Us About Sea

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Sea. Our analysis of options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $672,600, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,325,434.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $130.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sea's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sea's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Sea Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.67 $2.59 $2.67 $70.00 $267.0K 2.3K 1.1K SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $6.6 $6.45 $6.6 $67.00 $256.7K 1.9K 512 SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.8 $14.15 $14.8 $95.00 $168.7K 5 212 SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $59.2 $56.75 $58.0 $130.00 $116.0K 17 30 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $25.2 $25.15 $25.2 $65.00 $100.8K 443 41

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides mostly credit lending.

Sea's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,078,522, the SE's price is up by 3.23%, now at $73.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 88 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Sea

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $73.4.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $87. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $78. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $60. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $72. An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Sea with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

