What the Options Market Tells Us About RH

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH (NYSE:RH) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,062,930 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $274,040.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $350.0 for RH during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

RH 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.3 $12.3 $12.4 $150.00 $992.0K 330 800 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $20.3 $19.8 $20.3 $290.00 $184.7K 411 464 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $20.8 $20.1 $20.8 $290.00 $160.1K 411 675 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $20.7 $19.9 $20.7 $290.00 $157.3K 411 540 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $1.6 $1.25 $1.45 $322.50 $108.7K 2.0K 757

About RH

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 16 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, and with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in color, bespoke furniture, architeture, media, and more.

In light of the recent options history for RH, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

RH's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 313,404, the price of RH is up by 0.76%, reaching $294.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for RH with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

