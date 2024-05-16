What the Options Market Tells Us About NIO

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NIO (NYSE:NIO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $310,154, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $423,740.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $10.0 for NIO during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $0.65 $0.6 $0.6 $5.00 $385.7K 2.6K 6.5K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.15 $1.13 $1.13 $5.00 $85.2K 66.3K 1.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.0 $0.95 $0.98 $5.00 $81.5K 2.4K 833 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.15 $1.11 $1.14 $5.00 $41.6K 66.3K 1.3K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.99 $0.94 $0.95 $6.00 $38.0K 2.7K 245

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

In light of the recent options history for NIO, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 40,988,613, the NIO's price is down by -0.94%, now at $5.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. Expert Opinions on NIO

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5.4.

In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NIO with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

