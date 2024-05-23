What the Options Market Tells Us About Li Auto

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Li Auto. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $346,360, and 4 are calls, amounting to $156,920.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Li Auto's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Li Auto's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Li Auto 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $1.92 $1.57 $1.85 $21.50 $131.3K 1.9K 716 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.05 $7.9 $7.9 $25.00 $79.0K 194 100 LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $20.00 $73.0K 2.9K 277 LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.85 $6.7 $6.84 $15.00 $68.4K 267 100 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.42 $2.0 $2.1 $21.00 $63.0K 135 300

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 376,000 NEVs in 2023, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Li Auto, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Li Auto's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,442,868, the price of LI is down by -6.07%, reaching $19.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now. What The Experts Say On Li Auto

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $34.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Li Auto, maintaining a target price of $22. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Li Auto, which currently sits at a price target of $36. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $25. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Li Auto with a target price of $53.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

