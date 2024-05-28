What the Options Market Tells Us About Johnson & Johnson

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JNJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Johnson & Johnson. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 16% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $380,064, and 6 are calls, amounting to $350,702.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $170.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Johnson & Johnson's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Johnson & Johnson's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $20.75 $19.9 $19.9 $165.00 $197.0K 196 99 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.35 $4.05 $4.35 $145.00 $108.7K 1.0K 250 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.45 $5.0 $5.43 $145.00 $54.3K 34 232 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.43 $145.00 $54.3K 34 132 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $53.45 $50.95 $51.75 $95.00 $51.7K 14 10

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Johnson & Johnson, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Johnson & Johnson's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,607,470, the price of JNJ is down -1.43% at $144.87. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days. Expert Opinions on Johnson & Johnson

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $188.33333333333334.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $175. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $175. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $215.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Johnson & Johnson options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

