What the Options Market Tells Us About ImmunityBio

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in IBRX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for ImmunityBio. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $41,060, and 7 calls, totaling $334,525.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $10.0 for ImmunityBio, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ImmunityBio's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ImmunityBio's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $10.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ImmunityBio 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBRX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.2 $2.1 $2.15 $7.50 $70.5K 6.1K 651 IBRX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.6 $0.5 $0.5 $10.00 $65.0K 20.4K 1.4K IBRX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $3.7 $5.3 $3.00 $53.0K 5 100 IBRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.6 $0.45 $0.45 $10.00 $42.5K 20.4K 2.4K IBRX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.3 $2.05 $2.05 $7.50 $41.0K 693 372

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Inc is an integrated clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies that bolster the natural immune system to drive and sustain an immune response. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include (i) antibody-cytokine fusion proteins, (ii) DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines, and (iii) cell therapies. Its focus includes bladder, lung, and colorectal cancers and GBM and its product candidate Anktiva is an IL-15 superagonist antibody-cytokine fusion protein. It has two geographical segments: United states and Europe. Key revenue is generated from Europe.

In light of the recent options history for ImmunityBio, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of ImmunityBio Trading volume stands at 2,760,420, with IBRX's price down by -0.65%, positioned at $7.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 81 days. Expert Opinions on ImmunityBio

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $6.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for ImmunityBio, targeting a price of $6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

