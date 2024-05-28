What the Options Market Tells Us About General Motors

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $533,061 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $121,733.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $60.0 for General Motors, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $40.00 $108.6K 6.5K 750 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $45.00 $106.2K 2.5K 250 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $49.00 $105.5K 393 173 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $45.00 $74.3K 2.5K 425 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.58 $0.57 $0.58 $42.00 $49.2K 13.2K 1.9K

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its U.S. market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It should restart in at least one city in 2024. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Current Position of General Motors Trading volume stands at 5,019,790, with GM's price down by -1.82%, positioned at $43.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for General Motors with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

