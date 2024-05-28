What the Options Market Tells Us About Exxon Mobil

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $234,220 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $313,130.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $120.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.8 $5.65 $5.78 $120.00 $86.7K 13.2K 161 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.15 $115.00 $71.1K 9.2K 332 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $115.00 $62.0K 15.1K 229 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.9 $8.85 $8.9 $120.00 $50.7K 800 57 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $2.22 $2.18 $2.22 $114.00 $44.4K 165 249

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Exxon Mobil's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 8,317,218, with XOM's price up by 1.22%, positioned at $114.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 59 days. Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $128. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $142. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $135. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $152. An analyst from HSBC has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.