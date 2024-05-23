What the Options Market Tells Us About Comerica

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Comerica. Our analysis of options history for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $339,728, and 3 were calls, valued at $271,891.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $60.0 for Comerica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Comerica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Comerica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Comerica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.5 $2.25 $2.5 $52.50 $131.2K 4.8K 1.5K CMA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.9 $1.65 $1.65 $55.00 $121.6K 5.9K 741 CMA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.8 $1.75 $1.8 $55.00 $79.6K 5.9K 2.0K CMA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.7 $1.65 $1.65 $55.00 $70.6K 5.9K 863 CMA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.45 $2.25 $2.45 $52.50 $67.6K 4.8K 1.7K

About Comerica

Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas. It is primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Where Is Comerica Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 580,218, with CMA's price down by -1.8%, positioned at $52.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Comerica

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $58.666666666666664.

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $56. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $64. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Comerica with a target price of $56.

