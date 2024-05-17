What the Options Market Tells Us About Booking Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 17% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $315,720, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,161,780.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2000.0 to $4050.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $2000.0 to $4050.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $218.0 $205.9 $207.27 $3550.00 $208.7K 70 10 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1820.0 $1805.3 $1820.0 $2000.00 $182.0K 183 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1775.0 $1765.0 $1775.0 $2000.00 $177.5K 183 4 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1086.0 $1068.0 $1086.0 $2800.00 $108.6K 143 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1070.0 $1057.1 $1065.0 $2800.00 $106.5K 143 2

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 58,716, with BKNG's price down by -0.65%, positioned at $3710.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $3878.8.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $3850. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $3950. An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $3950. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $3494. An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $4150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

