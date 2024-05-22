What the Options Market Tells Us About ARM Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $160,218 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $238,382.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $72.5 to $130.0 for ARM Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ARM Holdings stands at 1325.9, with a total volume reaching 1,949.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ARM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $72.5 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $9.3 $9.25 $9.3 $115.00 $68.8K 1.0K 94 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $9.9 $9.75 $9.75 $130.00 $64.3K 1.6K 145 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $10.4 $10.15 $10.4 $110.00 $49.9K 2.8K 49 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $2.09 $2.01 $2.06 $113.00 $37.6K 634 513 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $43.1 $42.35 $42.94 $72.50 $34.3K 1.9K 8

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

In light of the recent options history for ARM Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ARM Holdings With a volume of 2,382,581, the price of ARM is down -0.46% at $114.24. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ARM Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.