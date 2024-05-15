What the Options Market Tells Us About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BUD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $66,085, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $694,070.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $75.0 for Anheuser-Busch InBev over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Anheuser-Busch InBev's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Anheuser-Busch InBev's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BUD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.2 $3.0 $3.1 $67.50 $208.9K 415 1.1K BUD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $67.50 $128.7K 415 448 BUD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.8 $19.5 $19.8 $50.00 $93.0K 706 0 BUD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.0 $8.6 $8.6 $67.50 $86.0K 36 100 BUD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.95 $1.8 $1.9 $67.50 $66.0K 261 351

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest brewer in the world and one of the world's top five consumer product companies, as measured by EBITDA. The company's portfolio contains six of the top 10 beer brands by volume, according to Euromonitor, and we estimate it distributes 23 brands with retail sales over $1 billion. AB InBev was created by the 2008 merger of Belgium-based InBev and US-based Anheuser-Busch. The firm holds a 62% economic interest in Ambev and in 2016 it acquired SABMiller.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Anheuser-Busch InBev, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Anheuser-Busch InBev With a trading volume of 1,172,570, the price of BUD is up by 0.97%, reaching $66.31. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

