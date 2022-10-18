What The New IRS Rules Mean For Inherited IRAs

Taxes may be guaranteed, but that doesn’t mean they’re easy to understand.

The IRS has resolved a dispute over new rules for inherited IRAs by punting enforcement of new withdrawal guidelines to 2023.

The dispute concerned SECURE Act regulations that changed the rules governing how and when people who inherit IRAs must withdraw money from the accounts.

The new rules caused confusion among taxpayers, many of whom believed they merely had to draw down their inherited IRA balances when they wished over the course of a decade. The IRS wanted them to take money out every year.

“In reality, the IRS notice makes life much easier for a lot of accountants who weren’t really sure about what they were supposed to be doing with inherited IRAs,” said Edward Renn, a partner on the tax team of Withers, an international law firm.

Considering that there’s roughly $12 trillion currently sitting in individual retirement accounts, with a decent chunk eventually destined for account holders’ beneficiaries, the new IRS rules are important to understand.

Here’s what you need to know.

The SECURE Act Changed the Rules for Inherited IRAs

When the owner of an individual retirement account (IRA) passes away, the account may be passed down to a beneficiary. When that happens, it becomes an inherited IRA, with its own unique set of rules.

If the beneficiary is the spouse of the deceased, they can take out required minimum distributions (RMDs) based on their life expectancy, using a technique called the “stretch strategy.”

This approach has big tax advantages. Distributions from IRAs are taxed at marginal income rates, so spousal beneficiaries lower their income tax burden by spreading withdrawals over as long a period of time as possible.

Before the passage of the SECURE Act in 2020, almost anyone could use the stretch strategy. But new rules in the landmark retirement reform dictated that nearly everyone besides spouses would have to withdraw money from an inherited IRA within 10 years.

Exceptions were made for minor children, disabled or chronically ill people, and individuals who were within 10 years of the age of the deceased.

The SECURE Act rule change created big headaches for non-spousal beneficiaries who inherited IRAs. Since they had fewer years to wind down the account balance—a decade rather than their life expectancy—they would need to take out larger RMDs than before.

Larger distributions meant bigger income tax bills each year.

The Controversy Came Down to a Matter of Timing

One way accountants tried to massage the situation was by timing the distributions just right. People with inherited IRAs would wait for a year in which they had very little income, and then take out the lions’ share of the distributions in a tax-friendly way.

Theoretically, you could take zero distributions for nine years and then draw down the whole account in the final year. That might make sense for someone who was planning to retire during the 10th year, and therefore would have no other earned income to push them into a higher tax bracket.

That was the go-to strategy until February 2022, when the IRS issued guidelines that required people with an inherited IRA to take RMDs every year throughout the 10-year window.

The move provoked consternation among tax professionals.

“There was some mixed messaging from the IRS that caused some confusion for investors and advisors,” said Rob Williams, managing director of financial planning at Charles Schwab.

Many beneficiaries hadn’t taken distributions in 2020 or 2021, wanting instead to delay their tax payments for as long as possible. The February 2022 guidance made folks worry that they were not in compliance with IRS policy and would have to pay.

Typically, the IRS charges a 50% penalty on what folks should have withdrawn but did not. If someone inherited an IRA in January 2020 and withdrew nothing that year and the next two years, for instance, they would have owed a 50% penalty on three years’ worth of distributions, which could sap a huge chunk of their inheritance.

The new rules effectively give beneficiaries a reprieve. Penalties won’t be applied for the time period before 2023, and those that did pay a penalty can ask for a refund.

Do You Have an Inherited IRA? What You Should Do?

Generating tax revenue is the only reason for requiring beneficiaries to take RMDs every year. Congress needs to pay for its policies, and it doesn’t mind making life every so slightly harder for Americans who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

If you have an inherited IRA, these changes will likely increase your tax bill. But you’re not completely out of options.

You should start by hiring a fee-only financial advisor to help you work out the technical aspects of managing your RMDs. For instance, you might need to take out RMDs that the original owner was supposed to take out, or move the money into an account in your own name.

A financial advisor can also help you properly time the distributions. While you can’t wait until the last possible moment to delay your tax bill, you can still be strategic in how you manage your RMDs.

For instance, young workers just beginning their career might consider withdrawing larger distributions, since their earnings are likely to grow before the 10-year clock winds down. Similarly, people nearing retirement might consider using the inherited IRA to generate income before taking out money from their own 401(k)s.

“People should still think of distributions through a tax lens,” said Justin Halverson of Great Waters Financial.

The circumstances of how you inherited an IRA may make it difficult to think strategically about your financial future. That’s just another reason to hire a professional to help you make the right decisions.

