What the Market's Reaction to the Jobs Numbers Tells Us

As a general rule, traders and investors should try not to place too much trust in weekly jobless claims, the main U.S. economic data point released this morning. Weekly numbers tend to be both volatile and prone to quite big revisions even at the best of times, so while a multi-week average of revised numbers can be useful for identifying trends, individual reports don’t really clarify anything and are often actually misleading. With that in mind, nobody should get too excited about the fact that this morning’s release showed the most new claims for over a year, with a jump above the psychologically important 200k number.

That is especially the case this week, where the data were based on some revisions of benchmarks which make them even harder to interpret, and make drawing broad conclusions from them even more fraught with danger. Still, reacting to numbers is what traders do, and the reaction often says more about the state of play than the numbers do. That was true this morning, even though there was nothing dramatic about the few minutes of trading that immediately followed the release, the time of which is marked on the chart below by the blue vertical line.

Rather, most of the action this morning came in the thirty minutes that preceded the release, both in equity futures such as the E-Mini S&P 500 contract (ES) shown above and in Treasury futures, when both sold off quite sharply. That, I’m sure will raise questions among more conspiracy-minded folks, but there is actually a much less sinister reason why that might have happened.

In my experience, traders don’t necessarily try to predict data, but they do try to predict how others will react to them. Thus, the drop in the thirty minutes or so leading up this morning’s release time of 8:30 may not have been about one or more people knowing what the number would actually turn out to be, but rather them knowing how the market would react regardless of whatever the number was. That is a better explanation than a big conspiracy to “steal” data that most traders see as relatively unimportant, particularly in a week when methodology changes make them even less reliable than usual. All that said, it is still not good news for investors.

So far this year, the market has been viewing things mostly in terms of its impact on rate hikes, but with a decidedly positive slant. “Good” news has been seen as evidence that the economy is still strong, while “bad” news has been interpreted as suggesting that the Fed may ease up. Either way, the default reaction to everything has been to buy. The fact that traders felt confident enough to sell strongly into what was bound to be an uninformative release suggests that has changed. People who make a living out of predicting market moods have determined that the default mood now is negative. That is the bad news here for investors, much worse news than a jump above a round number in a volatile weekly data point.

Extrapolate this out over the next few months and we have a scenario where we shift from good and bad news both being received positively, to one where they are received negatively. Strong jobs numbers, GDP, or whatever, will be seen as forcing the Fed to keep raising rates until they force a recession. Weak numbers, on the other hand, indicate that that recession is already here. It is the opposite of what we have seen over the last three months or so. An optimistic take that has propped up stocks even as the economic outlook has worsened has changed to a pessimistic one where a selloff looks almost inevitable, both over the next few days as these numbers are digested, and also in the coming months.

