What the Market's Reaction to Inflation Data Means for Investors

This morning, Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released, completing the underlying inflation picture for May. The headline number for the monthly increase in wholesale prices was significantly better than the median forecast, coming in at -0.3% versus an expected -0.1%, resulting in an annual change at the producer level of +1.1%. If you believe that post-pandemic distortions to the supply chain and the pricing of input materials was one of the main drivers of inflation, as most economists do, then that is very good news following a pretty good print on CPI yesterday.

And yet the market barely moved. E-Mini Dow futures (YM) bounced around in a tight range for several minutes before somewhat counterintuitively heading a little lower, while the yield on the 10-Year Treasury did trade lower, but only dropped a couple of basis points from the level at which it was trading just prior to the release. That is hardly a rapturous reception to encouraging data.

That is in part because these inflation reports are being overshadowed by the FOMC statement on interest rates expected later today. The inflation data only matters to the market right now in terms of how it impacts the Fed’s thinking, and the feeling is presumably that one report would not have much of an effect, especially since the meeting is already underway.

However, as I said on Monday, that ignores something that seems to be important to Jay Powell’s Fed at the moment: the perception of the media and markets of the committee’s decisions and how open those decisions leave committee members to criticism. The consensus view is that they made a mistake in starting to hike rates too late, and are wary of being attacked for getting the timing wrong again when it comes to when they stop. If they make a decision that flies in the face of two reports that are very fresh in everyone’s minds, those attacks will come. So, even though this is only one month’s set of numbers and even though they came late in the game, they do significantly lower the chance of another hike later today.

In some ways, that makes the lack of a reaction in futures even more puzzling, but the markets aren’t reacting this morning for one simple reason: this is what they have been anticipating for several weeks. That is why the Nasdaq tracking ETF QQQ is up over 11% in the last month. The good news on rates is already well and truly priced in and some profit taking is normal under those circumstances, but what does this mean for markets going forward, or does it mean nothing given that the Fed will make their statement later?

First, it certainly does mean something. Jay Powell may be wary of saying publicly that one month’s data influenced their decision but given the extent of the good news contained in the PPI numbers, it is hard to see how it wouldn’t unless the FOMC members literally closed their eyes and stuck their fingers in their ears. The problem is that while a drop in the underlying cause of this inflation is a good thing, it doesn’t solve the problem completely. Inflation has moved on from being about input prices and is now about companies raising prices to restore damaged margins, and about wages playing catch-up with the increased cost of living.

However, the timing of the data releases means that if the Fed Chair were to bring that up and ignore today's report, and use that reasoning as a justification for another 25 basis point hike, the markets would fear this would be a mistake that plunges the U.S. into recession, and would react extremely badly.

Powell will most likely announce a pause in hikes and mention the May CPI and PPI reports as just two in a series of encouraging signs, while underscoring that we aren’t out of the woods yet. If that is indeed what happens today, while what he says really is true, it will have implications for investors in terms of what they can expect from the market over the coming months. Stocks can be expected to basically follow a pattern: gaining strength from today's optimism, then falling as the market begins to factor in the risk that inflation is still sticky, leading the pause in rate hikes to be short-lived.

There is a danger that traders will assume that any more rate hikes, even at an incremental pace, will be enough to prompt a painful recession. It is therefore quite possible that after gaining for a week or two, the market will reverse sharply and, a month or so from now, stocks will be lower than current levels. For investors then, the best strategy is probably to make hay while the sun shines, but to understand that storm clouds are gathering.

One way of doing that is to employ a tactic often used for market entry, but in reverse, and to dollar cost average out of some positions. For example, you might sell five percent of your stock holdings each week over the next month or so, leaving you still able to benefit from strength, but with a larger than normal cash position at the end so as to take advantage of a drop. Whether you choose to do that or approach it some other way, the important thing to understand is that even though the inflation numbers for May were good and the Fed is likely to pause rate hikes today, the good mood of the market is still subject to everything going right, and there is a good chance that the mood will change if there are signs that the overall inflation picture isn't improving in a meaningful way.

