What the Market Reaction to Powell’s Testimony Tells Investors

Fed Chair Jay Powell’s testimony to the Senate yesterday will have surprised nobody who has ben paying attention recently. It was becoming increasingly clear that “higher for longer” was inevitable if inflation were to be successfully tamed, and all Powell did was confirm that. No doubt there will be more of the same today when he sits before the House.

What was surprising though was how the market reacted to Powell’s words.

When you look at the comparative one-day chart for the Nasdaq and Dow Jones ETFs, QQQ and DIA, a couple of things stand out. First, the bulk of the negative reaction to Powell’s words came right at 10AM, at which point the Chair was simply saying how he welcomed the opportunity to be there. This was clearly a reaction to the fact that he was speaking at all, not what he was saying.

The second noticeable thing was that QQQ initially dropped further and faster before bouncing a little and stabilizing, while the Dow continued lower throughout the day. The initial selling, which forced QQQ lower, was a gut reaction to the event, not about what Powell said, but when his actual words were known, the supposedly more interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq recovered somewhat, while the “safer” and “steadier” Dow kept moving lower.

That anomaly was also evident in terms of one rate-sensitive sector’s performance yesterday. Once rate hikes began, we were all told that one of the places to be as an investor was in financials. Banks and insurance companies make money on the spread between interest paid to investors and that gained by investing in bonds, and that spread represents a higher monetary gain when rates are higher. So, the logic goes, higher rates are good for the financial sector. However, the one-day chart for the sector ETF, XLF, looks like this:

As with the Dow, the reaction to the opening words was muted, with the real selling coming once the Committee’s actual feelings and intentions were known. When all was said and done, financials, which benefit from higher rates, were one of the worst performing sectors on the day. So, what does all this mean?

Well, it seems to follow one of the themes so far this year: traders are reevaluating their assumptions. Last year, financials significantly outperformed the broader market, but that trend has been reversed so far in 2023, with both SPY and QQQ doing better than XLF year to date. To some extent that is to do with the view that non-financial stocks were oversold last year, but it is also about an increasing optimism that inflation can be tamed without plunging America into a massive recession and a feeling that saying the words “higher for longer” lessens the chances of that being necessary.

Thus, Powell’s gloomy-sounding words yesterday seem to have reinforced that belief in some. One can only assume that that is because the Fed Chair is declaring himself aware of both the problem and of the potential for harm in the solution. That, I suppose, is better than his previous views, which gave the impression that he was some kind of modern day Pangloss, insisting that all was for the best in this best of possible worlds and ignoring the chaos that his actions might wrought. The acceptance of reality by a Fed Chair is something to be pleased about, even if the reality is not particularly appealing.

Yesterday’s price action makes sense in that context, but there is one other important conclusion to be drawn from it too. Counterintuitively in some ways, Powell’s talk of moving rates higher than previously anticipated is good news for sectors that suffer with higher rates like tech and bad news for the beneficiaries if that scenario like financials, because acceptance and understanding, make an even more drastic reaction in the future less likely. However, the fact remains that Powell, a very smart banker and economist who is privy to some of the world’s best research, seems to think that recession is distinctly possible.

That is why the differences outlined above still came in an overall downturn for stocks. So far this morning though, there has been no follow through, with the major indices steady in the premarket. That suggests that today’s testimony is expected to be just more of the same, and that leaves open the possibility that Powell, having understood the potential for disaster, will be able to pull off a miracle and avoid it.

We have all become used to a world where good economic data is bad and bad is good. Yesterday’s reaction to Jay Powell’s testimony tells us that the same twisted logic is now being applied by traders to the Fed’s views of the future. That sounds scary and confusing, and in some ways, it is, but does at least hold out hope for a relatively happy ending to the inflation story.

