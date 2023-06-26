What the Market Reaction to Events in Russia Means for Investors

It used to be commonly said that the thing that markets hated the most was uncertainty, but anyone looking at stock index and commodity futures this morning would have to believe that is no longer the case. Over the weekend, reports began emerging from Russia that the Wagner Group, a private army of mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, had left their posts in the war with Ukraine, turned on the country’s leaders, and were marching towards Moscow. It looked to all intents and purposes like an emerging coup in a country that has nuclear capability and is a major global supplier of commodities, and yet markets collectively barely reacted.

Listening to experts on Russia and on geopolitics in general over the weekend, one thing became clear: nobody knew what the outcome of this would be. As far as I heard, nobody predicted that a deal would be brokered by Belarus that would lead to Prigozhin backing down, and once that did happen, nobody seems to really know what it means or what comes next. Is it a sign that Putin is still in firm control and therefore makes it likely that Prigozhin will go the way of most of his other critics and be dead in a few weeks? Or is it the beginning of the end for the Russian dictator, as the elites that he relies on for support begin to lose confidence? Could Prigozhin or some other less well-known warlord actually oust him and, if so, who would fill the resulting power vacuum?

If the collected experts are offering widely differing answers to those questions without any consensus, you can be sure traders don’t know. That makes this situation, from a market perspective, uncertain in the extreme. It could turn out to be just an internal dispute and power battle in a country that for all its size and mineral wealth has not really been a major economic force for a generation, or it could be something much more. Remember, World War 1 started as the result of a domestic dispute, the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, so there is precedent for such things to escalate quite quickly.

The most obvious immediate impact is that around 25,000 troops have been taken off the front lines in the war with Ukraine, just as that country has launched a counteroffensive aimed at taking back the territory seized so far by Russia. That is good news for Ukraine but in itself brings instability and uncertainty so, once again, why haven’t markets really moved?

As usual when looking for traders’ logic and motivation, it is not one single thing that is driving their actions, or lack of them in this case, but multiple considerations. It is over eighty years of relative peace in the developed world where even when major powers have become involved in conflicts, they have kept them regionalized and limited their impact on continued economic growth and prosperity. It is the belief that Putin, who controls the media and thus popular perception, will prevail in this internal dispute, and that Prigozhin will turn out to be footnote in Russian history. It is also the knowledge that the long-term history of capitalism and markets to this point is one of resilience and growth, even when tested in the extreme.

More impactful to traders, who are notoriously short-term in their outlook, is that every short-term market disruption or threat based on domestic politics or world events over the last decade or so has ultimately turned out to be a buying opportunity. Panic selling in the face of North Korean missile launches, deteriorations in U.S./China relations, Brexit, conflict in the Middle East, and even a global pandemic, has always proven to be a losing strategy. So, when there is global uncertainty, there are always buyers lurking. Buying the dip has become so preemptive that there is rarely a discernible dip at all.

That cannot go on forever, and at some point, there will be a correction. There always is. Risk will be priced in eventually, but if an emerging crisis in Russia doesn’t prompt it, then what can?

Traders, it seems, don’t believe that global or geopolitical events matter right now, and are focused solely on domestic economics. So far, the news there is optimistic, if still uncertain. However, should the picture or the perception change in that regard, global instability will come back into focus. If it does, the fact that it has been basically ignored for years as it builds will increase the size and speed of the negative reaction, and investors should be aware of that.

To be clear, I am not saying that anyone should sell everything and wait for that to happen. Markets can ignore bad news elsewhere and continue upwards if economic news is good for some time. Selling in expectation of a twenty percent correction then watching the market gain twenty-five percent while you wait makes no sense, obviously, but keep in mind that the continued strength we are seeing is really about mood, not news. There is a bullish optimism that is causing the market to react positively to good news and to ignore bad, but when we start to see a switch to the opposite of that, when good news is taken in stride and “uncertainty” becomes a concern again, defensive moves in your portfolio should be made without waiting too long.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.