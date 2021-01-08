What the Market Reaction to Chaos at the Capitol Told Us

Like most people, I watched with horror as the events at the Capitol building unfolded on Wednesday. Unlike most, though, I found myself looking at it through the lens of what impact it would have on the market more than anything. I am not proud of that cold-hearted, singular focus but it is the inevitable consequence of decades of working in dealing rooms and sometimes it does help to lend a little perspective to emotional news. That was definitely true this week.

The images of mayhem and violence on the screen prompted fears of an actual coup, of an obviously not too smart but very angry mob taking control of government buildings and therefore the government itself. It made the U.S. look like a banana republic, one of the places to which we would usually send help, rather than a rich and powerful nation.

That, I thought, had to be reflected in the market. Banana republics, after all, aren’t known for their economic strength.

What we saw though, was this:

The Dow did start to fall, but only gave up around twenty percent of that morning’s gains and, even as the chaos continued, bounced a little off the low of that retracement as the close approached. In short, to those that watched it, the market was a calming influence. "No big deal," it said, "This will all be forgotten in the morning."

From an economic perspective, of course, that is all too true.

First, as I have said ad nauseam, the market doesn’t care much who is in power in Washington. Even when images of the angry mob dominated airwaves, traders just shrugged their shoulders. The real message that the market was sending at that point wasn’t that an angry mob would be good for the economy, but that a coup wouldn’t happen. There had been an appalling lapse of security, but order would quickly be restored, and we would move on.

At heart, we all knew that, but it was nice to be reassured. What is more surprising in some ways is the strength in the stock market the next morning. By then the mob had been cleared, but the political chaos was really only just beginning. The 25th amendment and another impeachment were both being touted. There were rumors of mass resignations from the cabinet. Most importantly, for those who have attributed the last few years of market strength to Donald Trump, senior Republicans were turning on him. Mike Pence bowed to reality, as did Mitch McConnell and others. Trump had gone too far this time, it seemed.

Again, the market reaction to Thursday morning's chatter showed us that most of it was breathless media hyperbole. Yes, it meant that if Trump were to run in four years, it would probably have to be as an independent. That may mean an extended period of Democratic control of Washington should it happen, but investors don’t care about that, either. Yes, it meant that Congress and the cabinet would effectively neuter the President for the remainder of his term, but given that he's leaving office in less than two weeks anyway, that particular impact is limited.

The market’s reaction, or rather lack of one, was a calming influence. It said no matter the best efforts of would-be tyrants, U.S. institutions were strong enough to win out. It said that the economy, the real strength of America, would grind on regardless. It said that process would win over protest. Above all, it said don’t panic.

