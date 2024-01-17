What the Market Questioning its Assumptions Means for Investors

In trading and investing, as in life in so many ways, assumptions are dangerous things. To some extent, trading and active investing always involve them. You buy or sell something because you believe you know where it is going, but any successful trader will tell you that recognizing when you are wrong and getting out of bad positions is at least as important as getting things right. Therein lies the problem with assumptions. You can believe, based on detailed analysis or simply a hunch, that something is going to happen but the minute you start to assume it will, you have a problem because it makes cutting for a small loss almost impossible.

So, if making assumptions at an individual level is problematic, imagine how much trouble can come when the market is making them collectively. That is what seems to have been happening in the stock market over the last few months, but recent moves suggest that traders are now questioning their own conventional wisdom that the economy will continue to sail along without issue, but the Fed will cut rates regardless.

That was always a questionable assumption, given that the Fed themselves have consistently warned everyone that they didn’t think that would happen. Fed Chair Jerome Powell in particular has said on many occasions that he doesn’t see rates coming down quickly this year and that while inflation is moderating, he maintains a target of two percent core PCE inflation. We are a long way from that.

The last read on core PCE was 3.2% and the number has been trending down for a while, but even if the rate of decline is maintained, it will be at least six months before we hit 2%, and the data keep piling up that suggest that continuing the current rate of decline in price increases is unlikely. This morning’s retail sales numbers for December, for example, were much stronger than expected. That is good news in some ways, but if inflation is to come down consumers have to cut back a bit, and there is no sign of them doing that.

Until recently, consumers have maintained spending and businesses have continued to make good money, even as interest rates have risen, and the market has risen on the assumption that that will continue. Then based on that assumption, there is an assumption that even though interest rates of around five percent and some quantitative tightening have gradually reduced inflationary pressure, the Fed will be in a rush to cut them as soon as possible. The idea that they may just hold them steady at these levels, looking for a period of price stability, the so called “higher for longer” approach, has fallen completely out of favor. In reality, though, that still looks like the most likely course of events this year. The Fed has basically said as much and so has the ECB.

There are other factors that make assumptions about rate cuts questionable. All too often, economies get derailed not by what happens internally but by external factors, and geopolitically, the world is a mess. The Russian war in Ukraine continues, as does the Israel/Hamas conflict, and while you might think that U.S. strikes against Houthi targets are completely justified, there is always a risk of contagion when you take military action in the Middle East.

None of these things are new, but it sometimes seems as if they are new to traders. Over the last couple of days, the S&P 500 has retreated from a second challenge of the 4800 level which now looks like a major resistance but, more importantly, the reaction to news seems to have changed from an always glass half full approach to a much more cautious one. Treasury yields, for example, are climbing this morning after the retail sales numbers, and stocks are falling. That makes sense in theory, but until quite recently, such evidence of continued consumer strength has been seen as a positive.

Stocks have been heading lower for a few days now. That isn’t normally anything to worry about. Things never move in a straight line, so corrections are common. But to this forty year veteran who has made a living for decades by trusting his feelings, this is beginning to feel like something different. It feels like the market is questioning some assumptions that have supported everything for months. That is ultimately a healthy and necessary thing, but could be extremely disruptive in the short term, so I for one will be adjusting my portfolio to take a more defensive stance for a while.

