What the Latest Updates Mean for TSMC Stock Investors

Today's video focuses on the latest developments affecting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), one of the world's leading manufacturers of semiconductor chips. TSM's stock price has been impacted by several recent updates, including the company's plans to expand globally to diversify its customer base and reduce geographic risk. However, there have also been reports of customers slowing or postponing orders, which could impact TSM's future performance. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Dec. 30, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jose Najarro has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.