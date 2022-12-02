What the Jobs Report Says About Inflation and Recession

Is there a recession or not? And if not, are we inevitably headed for one? This morning’s jobs report, which was supposed to shed some light on this question, only muddied the waters even further. It was a strong report, but in the current environment, that isn’t a good thing and equity futures nosedived immediately after the release.

The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, way more than the consensus estimate of 200,000, while the unemployment rate came in as expected at 3.7%. The “good” news didn’t end there, as hourly wages increased by twice as much as expected, 0.6% on a month-to-month basis versus the 0.3% forecast. That translates to annual wage increases of 5.1%.

Good news all round, you might think. More jobs at higher wages must be good, right? Well, no. Jay Powell said in his speech this week that the labor market is a key element in inflation, and this was without doubt an inflationary report. So, the other part of his speech, the talk of slowing the pace of hikes next year that gave stocks a boost, is now in doubt.

The problem for economic theorists, though, is that this shouldn’t be happening. The Fed has been raising rates aggressively, with four straight three-quarter point hikes. One would think that after a big jump like that in interest rates, there would be signs of a slowdown, but if this jobs report is to be believed, there is no such thing. There are more jobs available at better wages and that is hardly the stuff recessions are made of. On the other hand, we keep hearing about layoffs and the housing market is showing signs of real trouble. Both are signs of a recessionary environment.

So, what is going on?

If we look beyond this one data set, we can make an educated guess. For starters, despite the wage increases, both CPI and the Fed’s favored core PCE index came in lower than expected in their latest iterations. Then there is some more anecdotal evidence, such as the strong quarter reported by the beauty supplier Ulta (ULTA) after yesterday’s close. They recorded same store sales increases of over 14%, while smashing expectations all around and issuing upbeat guidance for the next three months.

That all suggests that while inflation is still a factor, we may well have seen its peak already, but we have turned the corner without hurting spending power. There is one explanation that would make that possible. Maybe, Jay Powell was right all along. Maybe the inflation we saw last year was transitory after all.

Powell’s use of that word was mocked by many, including me I will admit, but it now looks like we were wrong, and he was right. What he meant by it was that inflation was being caused by extraordinary factors, most notably the supply chain disruptions that resulted from the pandemic, and that they would eventually sort themselves out. If they are doing that right now, it would explain how price rises could be moderating, even in the face of wage increases and a strong consumer.

The problem, though, is that Powell no longer believes what he did, so this jobs report looks to him like evidence that the Fed isn’t doing enough to fight inflation. That is bad news for stocks, but it is also bad news for the economy and for you and me. If the Fed believes that the important numbers right now are in the jobs market, then they will not stop tightening policy until they have caused real pain, almost regardless of slowing increases in CPI and core PCE.

We are left hoping that Powell, having changed his mind once, has enough humility to change it back again. If he does, it would make him a rarity among public figures, a man who has enough belief in data and so great a dedication to the common good that he will risk his own reputation to do the right thing. That may be unlikely, but it looks increasingly like the only path to a happy ending as the plot of this saga twists and turns.

