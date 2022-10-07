What the Jobs Report Says About Inflation

In a busy world, feeling that you wasted a significant amount of time is frustrating. If you consciously choose to waste your time playing on your computer when you should be working or whatever, that is one thing, but when time is stolen from you it is something completely different. That is how I felt this morning after waiting around for the September jobs report, only for it to be both unsurprising and uninspiring.

In case you missed it, or wisely chose not to focus on it this morning, non-farm payrolls rose by 263,000 last month, slightly more than expected, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%. More importantly in some ways, wages rose by 0.3% month on month, and by 5% as compared to the same month last year. Those numbers were not exactly at consensus expectations, but they are unsurprising nonetheless, at least to those who have lived through inflation or studied past attempts to control it.

Inflation is about the rising price of goods, but that can be expressed in another way, too. You could also say that it is about the declining value of a currency. If one dollar bought you two apples a year ago but now only buys you one, that could be because apples are twice as valuable now as they were then. However, it could also be because the dollar you are using to pay for the apples is worth half of what it was.

Both of those things are supply problems, but at different ends of the scale, and both have factored into the current situation here in the U.S. Problems with the supply of goods due to Covid kicked it off, but oversupply of dollars during that time meant that even as that influence faded, the value of the dollar relative to the goods being bought declined. Or, in other words, prices kept going up.

The fact that the current inflation is about too much money in the system leads to good news, bad news, and really bad news. The good news is that this kind of inflation really does respond to tighter monetary policy. The bad news is that it takes time. The really bad news is that central banks who are responding to it almost always overshoot the mark and force the economy into recession.

That is because the data they are looking at is always backward-looking, but also because of the vicious cycle of inflation. Higher prices lead to workers demanding higher wages, which increases costs and pushes prices up, increasing wage demands, etc. What this morning’s numbers indicate is that we are in the midst of that cycle, where prices and wages are both rising, the latter spurred on by a tight labor market. That is probably going to get worse before it gets better, but the trick for the Fed is to understand the time lag between policy and data to pause rate hikes until we know the impact of those already enacted.

In the current environment, though, that is impossible. “Wait and see” is not an option, both because society demands instant solutions and gratification, but also because the Fed has backed itself into a corner by telling us that they will keep hiking until the three plus month old data tells them not too. By then, of course, it will be too late. Just as inflation is a vicious cycle, so is recession. Once you prompt negative GDP growth and job losses, those conditions cause companies to reduce employment and output, reducing GDP and jobs in the economy, prompting more cuts, etc.

So, if you wonder why I have stayed bearish, even as the market rallied this week, and even as some people said there were encouraging signs, this is why. My pessimism is not just because I am old and cynical, it is because, as this morning’s jobs report showed, inflation will be with us for a while longer, and rate hikes will continue, probably until they do real damage.

