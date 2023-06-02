What the Goldilocks Jobs Report Means for the Stock Market

Most people have heard of the concept of a “Goldilocks number” when it comes to economic data. It is the idea that a data set or report can be released that is not too hot, not too cold, but is just right. That is what this morning’s jobs report appears to be. But is it really? If so, what does that mean for stocks during the traditionally quieter summer months?

Non-farm payrolls, the number of jobs in the economy outside of the seasonally volatile agricultural sector, jumped by a much higher than expected 339,000, a number that if taken alone would be a mixed message for the stock market. It would show a strong, resilient economy, which is good, but also a jobs market yet to be tamed by rate hikes. That is added inflationary pressure and suggests that rather than stop hiking, the Fed will continue to squeeze the economy, which is bad.

However, there were other things in the report that tempered the headline numbers somewhat. The unemployment rate, which is arrived at by surveying households, increased by 0.3 percent to 3.7 percent, which is at the top end of the range reported over the last year or so. More importantly from the perspective of this report’s influence on thinking at the Fed, annual wage growth actually slowed last month, from 4.4 percent to 4.3 percent, Obviously, that is only a small change that could mean little or nothing, but given the non-farm payroll number, it is encouraging.

Could it be, then, that this was the ultimate Goldilocks report? Is the economy proving to be resilient enough to stay strong, even as price increases slow down? With the proviso that one month’s data can be misleading, the answer is yes, which raises the next question: Why is that?

The immediate reaction in S&P 500 futures (ES) to the strong headline non-farm payroll number was lower, but that lasted only a minute before a strong bounce materialized as traders looked at the details of the report. The end result is that we are heading into this morning’s opening with futures, which were already up based on the debt limit increase bill passing in the Senate, slightly higher than they were before the release. That is an understandable move from a trading perspective, but investors shouldn’t get too carried away.

If anything, a rally over the next few trading days may well turn out to be a good opportunity to trim positions at advantageous levels, because as the Goldilocks effect fades, there are still problems ahead for the economy and for the Fed. Whether you use CPI, PPI, or the Fed’s preferred data, PCE, to measure inflation, it has slowed, but it has remained stubborn in the face of rate hikes. The next CPI number will be released on June 13, just as the Fed is meeting to decide what to do next, and while the FOMC typically doesn’t put too much stock in any one month’s data, it is hard to see how they justify ending rate rises if the Consumer Price Index didn’t decrease significantly in May.

The verbiage used by FOMC members in recent public comments seems to have changed slightly to encompass that possibility, with talk of “skipping” a rate hike in June, rather than of “pausing” or even “ending” interest rate increases. If that is the language used in the actual comments, then we will go into the next Fed meeting looking at a lose/lose scenario. Either they do hike another 25 basis points, or they don’t but make it clear that they may well do soon. Either way, stock indices that have piled on gains in the belief that hikes are about to end and that there will even be rate cuts before the end of the year are likely to turn tail quite rapidly.

The bare numbers in this report were indeed neither too hot nor too cold, but it did nothing to change the longer-term picture of the economy. Wages and prices are both still increasing at higher than optimal rates, albeit slightly slower than they were a few months ago. In other words, inflation is still an issue, and history tells us that beating inflation almost always involves some economic pain. As the summer goes on, the feeling that this time is presumably no different will probably grow, and if it does, a summer swoon in stocks still looks more likely than a strong rally.

