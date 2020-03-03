What the Flu Can Teach Investors About the Stock-Market Rout

The flu and the coronavirus have a lot in common. Understanding the similarities could help investors manage through the stock-market volatility created by the virus outbreak.

It’s too early to forecast an end to the disease, of course, but spending time to learn more about how winter illnesses spread can help prepare Wall Street denizens for what comes next—and calm investors’ frayed nerves in the meantime.

“This is a flu. This is like a flu.”

That is a quote from President Donald Trump at his Feb. 26 news conference, at which he outlines the administration’s response to the crisis as well as appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the response efforts.

Since then, the president has expressed displeasure about how his flu-coronavirus comments were taken, but some similarities exist that could help health officials contain the outbreak. Both, for instance, are contagious respiratory viruses spread by droplets formed when people cough or sneeze.

Others on Wall Street have also pointed out similarities.

“Some suggest [the new coronavirus, Covid-19] could be a new flu that will have to be dealt with annually,” wrote Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti in a Monday research report. “Flu is serious and it’s not to be taken lightly, which is why there is a flu vaccine. Covid-19, may become ‘flu-like’, and certainly if that’s the case, vaccines and treatments are needed.”

“Covid-19 viral burden peaks early—when symptoms appear—and then declines,” wrote Evercore ISI analyst Vivek Sivathanu, who holds a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering and technology commercialization from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in a late-February research report. “Different from SARS; more like flu, can be contagious when asymptomatic.”

SARS—another kind of coronavirus—is short for severe acute respiratory system. SARS-related diseases broke out in China in November 2002. By July 2003, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had removed most travel alerts related to the outbreak. The SARS scare lasted about six months.

SARS was deadlier than the coronavirus. More than 770 deaths resulted from about 8,000 cases, or almost 10% of people infected with the syndrome. Johns Hopkins University reports 91,313 coronavirus cases with 3,131 deaths, or about 3.4% of those infected. There have been 107 coronavirus cases diagnosed in the U.S., according to Hopkins.

That’s far short of the 310,000 flu hospitalizations reported by the CDC in recent months. What’s more, the agency estimates there have been 32 million flu illnesses and 18,000 deaths this season. Flu is more widespread, so far, but less deadly than Covid-19.

The CDC says the flu season stretches from October through May, usually peaking in February.

Flu is a winter illness because the disease is more easily transmitted when humidity is low. Cold winter air contains less moisture than warm summer air. People also usually get infected with common coronaviruses in the winter months. If the new coronavirus proves to be seasonal, like the flu, new cases should be peaking now.

Preventing the spread over the near term is everyone’s goal. The World Health Organization reports 100 coronavirus cases diagnosed in France and 24 diagnosed in Switzerland. France and Switzerland recently banned large groups from congregating to try to control the spread of the disease. Italy is the European nation most affected by the virus, with more than 1,600 cases reported as of March 2.

“It’s very safe,” added Trump in a March 2 news conference, reflecting on both his rallies and Democratic presidential campaign gatherings. It appears the U.S. isn’t planning to follow Europe’s lead banning large groups yet. It may now become necessary, either, as the weather warms.

Stock-market volatility, however, hasn’t decreased yet. After the Federal Reserve announced a surprise half-point interest-rate cut Tuesday morning, The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading down 3.2% and the S&P 500 is down 3.1%, after both indexes posted big gains on Monday.

