What the Fed’s Potential 2024 Rate Cuts Could Mean for Stocks

By Matt Miczulski

Inflation has declined significantly from its 2022 highs, and market experts and economists expect the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in 2024. Drew Matus, Metlife Investment Management’s chief market strategist, said in a recent CNBC interview that he expects the Fed to cut rates six times in 2024. Goldman Sachs predicts five rate cuts this year.

Meanwhile, Christopher Waller, one of seven Fed governors, put the number of rate cuts a bit lower. During a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Waller confirmed that while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is considering cutting interest rates in 2024 based on recent favorable economic data, the FOMC’s median projection during its December 2023 meeting was three 25-basis-point cuts.

Of course, this could all change if inflation pressure rises again.

But assuming it doesn’t, what will the Fed’s rate cuts mean for stocks? Declining interest rates often spur people and businesses to borrow and spend more, which tends to drive stock prices higher. However, interest rate cuts alone may not be enough to keep this bull market moving unimpeded in 2024. Opposing forces are at work.

Lisa Shalett, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Officer, highlighted in her 2024 US stock market outlook that the US equity markets are starting the year off overvalued, which may leave little room for further growth.

“The S&P 500’s current forward price/earnings ratio is around 20, compared to about 17 at this time last year,” she said, while noting that today’s valuation levels indicate “sub-par annual stock returns, with gains averaging 4% compared to the long-run average of 7% to 8%.”

With this, Shalett recommends investors pursue balance in their portfolios in 2024, prioritizing value stocks over growth stocks and adding exposure outside the “Magnificent 7” — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla and Meta Platforms. These seven stocks powered much of the stock market in 2023, with gains of over 100% compared to a 25% return for the broader S&P 500.

Other wealth management firms echo this same sentiment.

In J.P. Morgan’s 2024 market outlook, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, Global Head of US Equity and Quantitative Strategy at J.P. Morgan, noted that “equities are now richly valued,” with an equity concentration in the S&P 500 at levels not seen since the 1970s. “The rise in stocks this year [2023] has been driven by a cluster of tech mega-cap stocks,” Lakos-Bujas said, noting that this dynamic has been seen ahead of previous economic slowdowns, which suggests major headwinds lie ahead for corporate margins. J.P. Morgan expects “lackluster global earnings growth” in 2024, with an overall earnings growth of just 2% to 3% for the S&P 500.

Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro for Fidelity Management & Research Company, sees the 2023 bull market initially continuing in 2024 on the back of advancing earnings and the Fed’s pivot. “... Unless we are about to enter a recession, we may be due for new highs.”

Whichever way stocks go in 2024, most experts seem to agree that the favorable approach to the stock market in 2024 is all about quality. When buying stocks, investors should seek out quality stocks until earnings begin to rise, which many say won’t be until the second half of 2024.

About the author:

Matt Miczulski is an investments editor at Finder. Matt dissects and reviews brokers and investing platforms to expose perks and pain points, explores investment products and concepts and covers market news, making investing more accessible and helping readers to make informed financial decisions.

Before joining Finder in 2021, Matt covered everything from finance news and banking to debt and travel for FinanceBuzz. His expertise and analysis on investing and other financial topics has been featured on CBS, MSN, Best Company and Consolidated Credit, among others. Matt holds a BA in history from William Paterson University.

