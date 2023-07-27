What the Fed's Latest Rate Hike Means for Savings

The Federal Reserve has decided to raise interest rates again, following last month's rate pause. Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates in an attempt to combat high inflation, which peaked at 9.1% last year. At their latest meeting, the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point as they continue to fight inflation. In the Fed's official statement, the central bank stated it was "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."

This latest rate hike brings the federal funds rate to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%, which is the highest level it's been since 2001. Future rate hikes are still on the table for later this year, and all this could have an impact on your savings account rates.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the year ended June 2023, consumer prices increased 3.0 percent, after increasing 4.0 percent over the year ended in May 2023. In June, prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years, according to the the June Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“The slower rate of inflation, which came in below economists' expectations, should theoretically give the Federal Reserve room to pause its long campaign of interest rate hikes,” reports Dan Burrows, Kiplinger senior investing writer. “But experts say the CPI report doesn't exactly give the Fed a slam-dunk case for putting rate hikes on permanent hold.”

What does the Fed’s decision mean for savings rates?

When the Fed raises interest rates, typically rates on savings accounts also go up. Therefore, savings rates have been on the rise since the Fed began hiking interest rates last year, with many accounts offering impressive rates.

In fact, some of the top earning high-yield savings accounts, money market accounts and CD accounts are offering rates over 4%, and in some cases, 5%. Use the below tool — powered by Bankrate — to compare rates on high-yield savings accounts, as well as CDs, today.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates at their July meeting means that savings rates are likely to increase as well. And if more rate hikes occur later this year, then savings rates could go even higher.

However, if the Fed decides to put a hold on rate hikes for the remainder of the year as inflation starts to cool, rates on savings accounts will likely level off or even go down.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.