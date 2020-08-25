What the Changes to the Dow Means For the Stocks, the Index, and Investors

After the market closed yesterday, some changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were announced. Amgen (AMGN), Honeywell (HON) and Salesforce (CRM) are being added to the index, replacing Pfizer (PFE), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM). Big news, but what does that mean for the stocks, the indices, and, most importantly, for investors?

The Individual Stocks

I am sure most people will, when they heard the news, had a vague feeling that it was bad for the stocks being dropped from the Dow and good for those being added. Most, however, probably weren’t sure why.

First, there is just the prestige thing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, to give the index its full name, is seen as being comprised of “blue chip” stocks, the largest, most stable, elite companies. The industrial part of the name dates from the founding of the index, when “industrial” was pretty much synonymous with successful. The index is not limited to industrial stocks anymore, but it is still considered to represent top companies, so inclusion is a feather in the cap for a company and its CEO.

Until relatively recently in the index’s history though, prestige was the only benefit of inclusion. Changes would have little or no impact on a stocks’ price. After all, stocks are priced based on a company’s profits and prospects, aren’t they? Well, yes, but today there is another factor to consider.

When I first started trading, “You can’t buy the index” was an oft repeated cliché, but that saying is no longer remotely true. Now, through ETFs, you easily can buy the index, and most investors do. The largest Dow tracking ETF, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust (DIA), has over $23 billion of assets under management. These funds replicate the index by holding the individual stocks. When changes are made, funds like DIA will sell the stocks on the way out and buy those added to the index. That creates short-term demand that will push the price up and provide long-term support.

Overall, inclusion in the Dow is a clear positive for individual stocks, but the immediate market reaction has most likely already priced most of that positive impact in.

The Index

There are many indices that track different parts of the stocks market. The most often quoted are the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite. An explanation of each and the differences between them can be found here.

In general, though, as mentioned above, the Dow is typically seen as being comprised of older, more traditional companies, the Nasdaq as representing tech, innovative healthcare, and other riskier but more dynamic parts of the economy, and the S&P 500 as somewhere in between.

What these changes point to, though, is that that generalization is no longer strictly true. It was prompted, according to Dow, by the split in Apple (AAPL) stock which, because the index is price weighted, reduced the DJIA’s overall percentage exposure to tech. If you look at the changes, it becomes clear that far from simply maintaining the look of the index, it sends a clear message of what Dow Jones considers to be the shape of the economy in the future.

The most dramatic is CRM, a company that sells cloud-based customer relationship management software, replacing XOM, an energy company that has been a part of the index since 1928. If that isn’t a sign of the times, I don’t know what is!

The change in healthcare is also significant. Amgen is a biotech company, Pfizer has some biotech products, but is considered a more traditional pharma company. That suggests that biologics have moved from revolutionary new healthcare technology to the mainstream of the industry.

Investors

The most important thing for investors to do immediately on this news in most cases is ... nothing.

If you own the individual stocks that have been kicked out of the Dow you might want to re-evaluate and consider selling given that the support inherent in being a part of the index has now been removed, but if you own them because of a belief in their long-term prospects, nothing has really changed.

On the other hand, you may consider buying the new members of the Dow club. If you have no Dow tracking ETFs or mutual funds in your portfolio then I guess that makes sense in some ways, but if you do hold a thing like that, you now own the three stocks by definition.

Even if that isn’t the case, though, don’t just buy something because they are part of the index. You should always look at any investment in terms of its value, profits and prospects before investing. This is no exception. Remember, the stocks kicked out of the Dow were a part of it just yesterday, but obviously, that in itself didn’t make them a buy.

In the opinion of some analysts at Dow Jones, AMGN, HON and CRM are now more representative of the U.S. economy than PFE, RTX and XOM. That is an informed opinion, certainly, but still only an opinion, and it is generally better to trust you own judgement when making decisions about your money than to twist in the breeze of the ever-changing opinions of others.

The changes to the Dow should have very little, if any, immediate impact on investors. They can be a source of pride for boards and management of the new Dow components and possibly worry for those they replace, but otherwise don’t matter much in terms of the individual stocks.

Even the big picture implications are more interesting than useful to most investors. Changes in an index such as the Dow reflect changes in the economy and the market that have already happened. In this case, they reflect a shift towards tech over traditional industries like fossil fuels, and large molecule (biotech) therapies over small (traditional pharma). However, if you weren’t aware of that by now, you haven’t been paying attention.

If you believe that shift is going to continue, then maybe you should consider shifting some of your investments from the Dow to an index that better reflects that shift such as the Nasdaq. Otherwise, the best advice for most investors in reaction to this news is to sit tight and do nothing.

