What the Bears Are Getting Wrong About Netflix's (NFLX) Earnings (Again)

The market reaction to Netflix's (NFLX) earnings report that was released on Tuesday was, at first glance, one of those things that completely mystifies people who are relatively new to the market. Going in, the average of analysts’ forecasts for Earning per Share (EPS) was just over $0.50. That turned out to be woefully short of the mark when the company announced fourth quarter profit of $1.30 per share. However, far from soaring high, NFLX dropped like a stone and is trading around five percent lower that Tuesday’s open in this morning’s pre-market.

The reasons, we are told, are a disappointing Q4 number and a disappointing forecast for subscriber growth in North America. Evidently, in the world of Netflix analysis, actual profit doesn’t count for much.

Look, I know that for a stock with a trailing Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E) of around 79, future growth matters. But the fact is that we have heard all this before. It was the primary reason that analysts missed the mark so badly in their guesses for last quarter’s EPS. The same people that have been telling us for months, even years, that competition, saturation and a whole host of other "-tions" are going to severely limit Netflix’s profits are once again saying "I know I’ve been wrong every other time, but believe me, this time I’ll be right."

At the end of last year, when the pessimism around NFLX was pretty much universal, I wrote that there were three good reasons, one logical, one fundamental, and one technical, to ignore it, and that from all three of those perspectives, the naysayers should be ignored. They were wrong then and they are wrong now. It is possible, likely even, that they will be right at some point in the future, but investing according to the "broken clock" theory is not a great approach to take.

There are two points I would make about Netflix’s earnings that seem to be lost in the initial reaction.

The first is that slower U.S. subscriber growth was both inevitable and foreseeable. Indeed, the company has been telling us this was coming for some time. Unlike some companies, Netflix has not stuck its head in the sand and pretended that the problem doesn’t exist. They have shifted focus a bit to adjust. They have invested in global content and concentrated on expanding their international subscribers.

The second is that the evidence, rather than the opinions of the habitually wrong, indicate that despite the obvious limits of demographics, U.S. subscriber numbers are increasing. Not at the massive rate that we have seen in the past, but increasing, nonetheless. That proves a point I made in the earlier referenced piece.

Those that told us that increased competition would be the death of Netflix simply started from a false assumption. Their argument was based on consumers making a choice between Netflix and, say, Apple TV or Disney+. It ignores the fact that most people subscribe to multiple streaming services. It also ignored the effects of great programming.

The success of "The Irishman" was pointed to by the bears as a big driver of the good quarter. That is a one-off, they say, completely ignoring the fact that Netflix has a history of great “one-offs” and will undoubtedly produce others that will have a similar effect on their revenue and profits.

What really matters about NFLX’s earnings is that they showed significant growth in EPS in what looks like being the fourth quarter in a row when, on average, earnings of companies in the S&P 500 fall. In addition, they understand the challenges they face and have a plan to continue to grow despite them.

Investors would be well advised to base their view of the stock on those concrete, fundamental things, rather than the frequent assertions from the bears that they will be right eventually.

