What The Bank of England's Policy Reversal Means for U.S. Stocks

On Monday, I wrote that I expected a bounce in stocks this week and as of this writing, the market is seeing a bit of a rally. That wasn't the case yesterday, when my prediction was looking very wrong. In the market pundit business, it is usually not considered a good idea to point out when you made a bad call, but I can’t help myself. Among the many things that life in a dealing room teach you are two basic facts: one, you will be wrong sometimes, and two, when you are, you have to admit it. Failing to admit to a bad read of a market when you have a position leads to massive losses, and big losses lead to you being fired. Admitting mistakes then becomes not a matter of honor, but a matter of survival.

In my defense, the events of this morning show that the reasoning behind what I wrote on Monday was sound, that I don’t believe that the Fed’s current rhetoric means anything. They may sound resolute in raising rates now, but they feel they have to be "data dependent," as the saying goes, and that means that they reserve the right to change their minds. If you want to see what that looks like, see the chaos in the UK this morning.

The Bank of England, like the Fed and most major central banks had, until this morning, been on a path of tightening. They were raising rates and winding bond purchases down to zero, with a view to selling assets back into the market before too long. This morning, they did a complete about face and went back into the market to buy Gilts, which are UK government bonds. They felt the need to intervene because the British Pound (GBP) and those Gilts were being hammered in the market after the new Prime Minister Liz Truss started her administration with what looks like an economic mistake of massive proportions.

In what they claim is an attempt to take an unorthodox approach to combating inflation but really looks like a naked attempt to buy the public’s favor, her and her finance minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, announced big tax cuts. The problem is that they aren’t cutting spending to pay for them. The cuts are unfunded, which means more borrowing to finance them, and that means issuing more Gilts. Economics 101 tells you that increasing supply will push prices down and, with bonds, lower prices mean higher yields. That is what happened, and it happened so quickly that the Bank of England felt the need to intervene in the name of financial stability.

Let’s leave aside for a moment the kind of arrogance or stupidity that would lead Truss and Kwarteng to believe that anything other than a market rout would follow an announcement like that and focus on the fact that the Bank of England was forced to completely reverse policy as a result. That is what I was talking about on Monday when I said that the market could come to the realization that what Jay Powell said last week may not mean much. It is not that Powell is weak or being dishonest, it’s just that central bank policy is subject to the forces of politics and the market, and therefore doing what you say you will do for a sustained period of time is often not possible.

U.S. stock market futures rallied this morning after the Bank of England flip-flopped. Dow futures went from indicating an opening 200-points lower to showing a small gain as traders came to realize that if the Old Lady, as London traders call the Bank of England, can change course at the drop of a hat then maybe the Fed can too.

If that belief grows, then maybe my prediction for a rally this week won’t turn out to be as wrong as it looked at yesterday’s market close. Whether it does or not, though, the reason behind the call has been clearly demonstrated this morning. As I pointed out on Monday, the Fed has reversed their stated policy intentions from a year ago. Who’s to say that circumstances won’t, at some point, force them to do what the Bank of England did this morning and reverse the reversal? It shouldn’t happen, but the Old Lady just showed that it can.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.