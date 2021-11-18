What the Aspen 'Information Disorder' Report Means for Corporations and Markets

By Mark Nitzberg, executive director, CHAI and co-author, The AI Generation

The United States faces a “crisis of trust and truth,” according to an extensive new report from the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder. “Today, mis- and disinformation have become a force multiplier for exacerbating our worst problems as a society. Hundreds of millions of people pay the price, every single day, for a world disordered by lies,” the report says. The U.S. “information ecosystem is failing the public,” and the proliferation of disinformation is creating “real harms, sometimes with fatal consequences.”

The latest in a series of similar calls for reform and regulation from venerable sources, it puts Big Tech firms one step closer to sharing not just in the profits, but also the burdens, that come from the vigorous trade in misleading invective online. Forced to suffer alongside the social casualties -- public health and well being, peace and democracy -- the theory goes, Big Tech will reduce information disorder.

As the Washington Post put it, “The culmination of a six-month investigation into how false and misleading news is disseminated, the commission’s final report calls on government and industry leaders alike to make major new commitments to mitigate harms stemming from its spread.” The long list of recommended steps include demanding transparency and accountability from social media platforms such as Facebook, amending Section 230 so they have at least some liability, holding “superspreaders” accountable, and much more.

Many of these steps depend on action by Congress to regulate social media companies. It’s unclear how many of these measures will take hold, although public support is growing. For businesses and investors, what would such changes mean?

Challenging tech giants’ power

As I recently explored in a Business Insider column, the ad-based model of social media, which aims to keep people glued above all else, is the original sin of big tech. It’s the source of their extreme power and wealth.

Introducing new regulations to this sector could eat into profits, which explains these companies' resistance. Taking meaningful steps to counteract disinformation in ways far beyond anything they’ve already done could cut into the share prices of social media companies, though they would remain extremely valuable.

But for investors, there are much bigger upsides to joining the fight against disinformation.

Fake news hurts businesses

Lies that spread quickly in social posts, memes and videos don’t just hurt individuals, political campaigns, and governments. They also damage businesses.

“Organized crime and sophisticated actors borrow disinformation techniques and methods and use the same creation and distribution mechanisms used in politically motivated disinformation campaigns,” a PwC report warns. Among the most susceptible organizations are those with “celebrity CEOs,” those that are vocal on controversial issues, and businesses “making a public transaction or deal such as launching an IPO, conducting a merger or acquisition, rebranding or reorganizing.”

Fake news stories, which spread rapidly across the Internet, have already led certain stocks to fall, the report says. And in some cases, fake positive stories temporarily inflated stocks, creating a bubble that quickly popped. Investor relations directors are among those who must take the lead in fighting disinformation, PwC says.

The pandemic has also shown that disinformation can worsen a health crisis, disrupting life for longer blocks of time and leaving more employees sick at home, all of which -- on top of the human toll -- hurts a corporation’s bottom line.

Meanwhile, fighting against fake news is a growing industry of its own. Numerous startups have been launched to focus on a wide range of tactics, from AI-powered fact checking and blockchain-backed content distribution to stopping pre-programmed bot attacks, according to CB Insights. These offer investors big potential rewards.

How ethics can win

There is a crucial role for government in protecting society from the algorithmic spread of misleading invective that can cause so many dangers. Without regulation, many vital changes simply won’t be made.

Still, the private sector must also be part of the solution. It’s up to tech giants and startups to build new algorithms that help prevent some disastrous effects. It’s up to businesses of all kinds to push for strong rules that keep these platforms in check, rather than instinctively opposing regulation. And it’s up to investors to ask business leaders what steps they’re taking to combat disinformation.

In late 2019, the CEO Roundtable -- nearly 200 leaders of some of the largest corporations -- redefined the “purpose of a corporation.” In a statement, they vowed to stand for all stakeholders -- communities, employees, suppliers, and customers, in addition to shareholders. By working together with the government to stop disinformation, businesses can support these constituencies and help turn the tides.

Mark Nitzberg is executive director of the Center for Human-Compatible Artificial Intelligence (CHAI) at UC Berkeley and co-author of The AI Generation: Shaping Our Global Future with Thinking Machines.

