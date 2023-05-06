What the AI Revolution Really Means

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial intelligence – or AI – is the newest megatrend to burst onto the scene.

After waiting in the wings for years, AI has finally taken center stage and is stoking investors’ imaginations with visions of lavish stock market gains.

Because of AI’s limitless potential to enhance almost every aspect of daily life, it also possesses limitless potential to enrich investors.

There’s just one catch: What’s an “AI?”

Unlike EVs, personal computers, televisions, or satellites, AI is not a specific, tangible product. No one builds an AI in a factory or sells six-packs of AIs in a grocery store.

Instead, AI is an amorphous, multifaceted category of innovation that is almost as broad and all-compassing as “technology.”

Therefore, opportunity-seeking investors must first parse the AI world into investible pieces. That is easier said than done. But let’s give it a shot…

A Complex Umbrella

Simplistically speaking, the AI world consists of two broad categories: AI creators and AI appliers.

Within the former category, many of the leaders are either private companies or small divisions within large public companies. So the universe of investible AI creators is relatively small.

On the other hand, AI appliers are everywhere… and growing by the day – companies as diverse as beauty-products purveyors, manganese miners, industrial-solutions providers, and renewable-energy managers. (Each of these companies are open recommendations in the Fry’s Investment Report portfolio, which you can learn how to access here).

Each of these companies is applying specific AI technologies to its processes. But that doesn’t mean these companies are “AI plays.”

Although they are all utilizing some type of AI – and will continue to do so – AI is not yet a significant contributor to their overall profit growth trajectory.

Obviously, there are many exceptions to the simplistic generalizations about AI investment opportunities I have presented. But those exceptions do not alter my “Stage One” tactic for investing in AI.

That tactic, simply stated, is “Go big!” (You can go small later.)

Hidden in Plain Sight

I’m talking about Big Tech names like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). For most of us, these companies are the stable but unremarkable giants of the technology industry.

They seem like Hall-of-Fame baseball players in the twilights of their careers; no one can deny their heroic achievements from the past, but almost no one is expecting similar achievements in the future.

AI is flipping that naïve assumption on its head. AI is building an entirely new foundation for explosive growth – a growth of such incalculable proportions that it could add trillions of dollars to the trillion-dollar market values Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet already possess.

These big-tech names are perfectly positioned to capitalize on the early phases of the coming AI boom. For one thing, these companies have been quietly investing billions of dollars in AI during the last several years…

Doubling Down on ChatGPT

Two years ago Microsoft spent nearly $20 billion to buy Nuance Communications, “a pioneer and a leading provider of conversational AI and cloud-based ambient clinical intelligence for healthcare providers.” Incredibly, 90% of the world’s hospitals use Nuance’s solutions.

Earlier this year, Microsoft poured $10 billion into OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT bot that has become an “overnight” sensation. Microsoft previously invested $1 billion in the AI company in 2019.

Elevated Healthcare

Alphabet is also investing billions into AI technologies of various sorts. Obviously, the company invests heavily in the AI that powers its Google search engine. But Alphabet has also become a major investor/player in healthcare AI.

Its GoogleHealth division is investing in cutting-edge AI applications like genome analytics, deep learning from individual health records, and accelerated diagnoses of certain ailments.

Alexa, What Time Is It?

Meanwhile, Amazon isn’t exactly standing still. AI is already intimately intertwined with Amazon’s DNA.

In a Netflix special four years ago, the comedian Ronny Chieng joked about the need to upgrade Amazon’s “Prime Now” to “Prime Before.” He said…

Send me what I want before I want it… Use artificial intelligence to substitute my own intelligence so I can live my life. Send me everything I want, before I want it… in as many boxes as possible.

Chieng’s “Prime Before” gag got a lot of laughs. But today, it is eerily close to becoming reality. As a recent story in the Observer remarked…

With 25 years of data at its disposal, Amazon knows what we want, when we want it, and it’s likely already sent the next thing you’re going to order to a fulfillment center near you.

Amazon’s “Alexa” home assistant is another example of the company’s AI capabilities. But Amazon’s AWS web services division may be its single greatest AI asset.

AWS offers the industry’s most comprehensive set of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning services, infrastructure, and implementation resources.

More than 100,000 customers use AWS for their AI/ML workloads. And since AWS is the world’s largest cloud service provider, it is not hard to imagine that the nascent AI boom will produce an echo boom of profit growth at AWS. Already, Amazon’s “Intelligent Cloud” division is the company’s largest source of revenue and profit.

The Bigger, The Better

Clearly, Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft are no strangers to AI. All three of these companies have been quietly remaking themselves into AI-leading tech companies, or at least AI-ready tech companies.

But that’s not the only factor that makes them compelling AI plays. The other main factor is girth. Bigger is better.

